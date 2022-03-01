The Salvation Army Responds to Crisis in Ukraine International organization provides critical aid to refugees as violence spreads

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Salvation Army, a global network that meets human needs in 131 countries around the globe, is providing hope and help to those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and surrounding countries. With a long-standing presence in the region, the organization and its leaders are part of the communities in which they serve and have been responding to local needs. The Salvation Army World Service Office (SAWSO) has activated its global response network to help support the refugees and others affected by the crisis. By supporting SAWSO with donations, Americans can make a direct impact on the lives of vulnerable people in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and other eastern European countries.

(PRNewsfoto/The Salvation Army) (PRNewswire)

"The Salvation Army in the United States stands in support of the global efforts that are being provided to the people of Ukraine and surrounding countries during this time of crisis," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander for The Salvation Army. "During unimaginably difficult times such as these, our organization is able to respond quickly to the most affected areas. We encourage the American public to support through financial gifts, so those impacted by the crisis can receive the essential services they require."

Where it is safe to serve, Salvation Army officers have pivoted programs to provide shelter, food, clothes, blankets, and emotional and spiritual care to those who have been displaced from their homes and are seeking refuge. Many relief teams are already on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding countries, with numerous teams en route to provide additional assistance.

The Salvation Army's international arm is currently located in the following countries:

Ukraine : The Salvation Army is providing urgently needed food and hygiene items to internally displaced families.

Romania : The Salvation Army has formed a humanitarian relief team and is sending essential items to the border to offer support to refugees.

Moldova : The Salvation Army is providing accommodations, hot meals and drinks, access to Wi-Fi, and other necessary items.

Poland : The Salvation Army is preparing relief parcels for refugees coming into the country.

Russia : The Salvation Army is providing food, hygiene, and other relief items to displaced families.

Slovakia : A humanitarian relief team is preparing to provide accommodations, material needs, and emotional support near the Ukrainian border.

Czech Republic : The Salvation Army has the capacity and stands ready to provide support to refugees who seek support there.

A digital media kit with social services assets can be found here. For more information, please contact mediarelationas@salvationarmyusa.org.

To make a financial gift in support of ongoing relief efforts:

Donate online: https://salarmy.us/ukrainecrisis

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate by text: Text " UKRAINE " to 52000 to give a $10 donation

For more information on The Salvation Army's continued response during the crisis in Ukraine, visit https://salarmy.us/ukraine.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About The Salvation Army World Service Office

The Salvation Army World Service Office (SAWSO) is an independent 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to improving the health, economic, and spiritual conditions of the poor throughout the world where The Salvation Army is active. Since 1977, SAWSO has helped people help themselves through sustainable programs that improve living conditions, combat the spread of disease, raise skill levels, increase productivity, and instill self-confidence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Salvation Army