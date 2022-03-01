<legend role="h2"><span>The 2021 report examines data from more than 63,000 new business applications to understand how industries are faring nationwide</span></legend>

Swyft Filings Releases Fourth Annual State of Swyft Industry Report <legend role="h2"><span>The 2021 report examines data from more than 63,000 new business applications to understand how industries are faring nationwide</span></legend>

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swyft Filings today announced the release of its fourth annual State of Swyft Industry Report , which examines new business applications filed in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021 to reveal which industries and states saw annual growth or regression in new business formations.

Based on Swyft Filing's new report, the warehousing industry saw the strongest year-over-year growth of new business applications in 2021, followed by the transportation industry and the rental and leasing industry. On a state level, Delaware, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Michigan ranked respectively in the top five for the largest volume of new, in-state business applications per capita.

The report also explores what macro trends may have influenced new business application growth for each economic sector. Unsurprisingly, ripple effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted new business opportunities throughout 2021.

"It was critical for businesses to embrace digital transformation last year," said Swyft Filings CEO Alan Godfrey. "Not only to help meet consumer demands but to also solve for the supply chain challenges and shifting workforce preferences that hit U.S. companies hard in 2021."

The 2021 State of Swyft Industry Report found that implementing new strategies and innovative technologies was a key indicator of success. Industries that kept up with evolving consumer preferences, rapidly changing worldviews and volatile markets saw significant growth in new business formations.

"While these trends have been highly disruptive, they also spawned opportunities for new business growth, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses," said Godfrey. "We are seeing entirely new sectors open up within industries, resulting in demand for new products and services and paving the way for new businesses to enter the market with less friction."

Swyft Filings helps tens of thousands of businesses with filing and compliance in all 50 states each year, putting the company in a unique position to monitor this data on a national scale. To view Swyft Filing's complete 2021 State of Swyft Industry Report, please click here .

