Veritiv Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Net Income, EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin; and a $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a full-service provider of business-to-business products, services and solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Strong Packaging sales growth and operational improvements across the enterprise drove our best earnings and Adjusted EBITDA margin performance of any quarter on record. We reported Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5% for the full year and 6.2% for the fourth quarter, marking our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer. "Efficient pass through of market price increases and above-market volume drove our third consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. Our global sourcing capabilities and internally-managed supply chain were key differentiators in a market that continued to be impacted by constrained supply and logistics challenges. We remained disciplined in our execution of price changes and cost management, which drove margin stability despite a highly inflationary environment. As we look forward to 2022, we will continue to invest in Packaging growth by building on our industry-leading capabilities and enhancing how we serve our customers."

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020:

Net sales were $1.9 billion , an increase of 13.5% from the prior year.

Net income was $56.9 million , compared to $32.0 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $3.4 million , compared to $11.8 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $3.90 and $3.67 , respectively, compared to $2.01 and $1.90 , respectively in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $115.9 million , an increase of 87.8% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 6.2%, an increase of 240 basis points from the prior year.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020:

Net sales were $6.9 billion , an increase of 8.0% from the prior year.

Net income was $144.6 million , compared to $34.2 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $15.4 million , compared to $52.2 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $9.50 and $9.01 , respectively, compared to $2.14 and $2.08 , respectively, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $342.6 million , an increase of 82.6% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 5.0%, an increase of 200 basis points from the prior year.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $63.1 million and free cash flow was $56.8 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $154.7 million and free cash flow was $134.3 million.

"Our fourth quarter earnings performance drove a further reduction in our net leverage ratio to 1.1x," said Steve Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "Our record-low net leverage provides additional optionality to execute on both strategic and financial capital objectives to enhance value for shareholders."

2022 Guidance

The Company expects supplier-driven price increases to continue during the first half of 2022. Customer demand is expected to taper slightly in the second half of the year which we believe will drive more modest volume growth in our Packaging segment compared to prior year. For all segments, we expect full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margins to remain at prior year levels, or to improve slightly, due to continued cost and price discipline and ongoing initiatives to mitigate the impacts of inflation.

Given these factors, the Company expects full year 2022 net income to be in the range of $210 to $250 million. Diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in the range of $13.50 to $16.25, based on an estimated 15.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $395 to $435 million. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are expected to be approximately $235 million and $200 million, respectively. Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $35 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a $200 million share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase authorization, the Company may, from time to time, purchase shares of its common stock through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, forward, derivative, or accelerated repurchase transactions, tender offers or otherwise, including Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations. The timing and method of any repurchases, which will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions, are subject to results of operations, financial conditions, cash requirements and other factors. This authorization may be suspended, terminated, increased or decreased by the Board at any time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

-----

Financial Statements

VERITIV CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 1,864.8

$ 1,642.3

$ 6,850.5

$ 6,345.6 Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

1,458.7

1,311.4

5,417.9

5,040.2 Distribution expenses

110.4

105.9

419.3

429.8 Selling and administrative expenses

198.8

172.5

732.7

717.9 Depreciation and amortization

13.1

14.6

55.2

57.7 Restructuring charges, net

3.4

11.8

15.4

52.2 Operating income (loss)

80.4

26.1

210.0

47.8 Interest expense, net

3.8

5.4

17.2

25.1 Other (income) expense, net

(0.9)

(20.3)

(4.7)

(20.3) Income (loss) before income taxes

77.5

41.0

197.5

43.0 Income tax expense (benefit)

20.6

9.0

52.9

8.8 Net income (loss)

$ 56.9

$ 32.0

$ 144.6

$ 34.2

















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 3.90

$ 2.01

$ 9.50

$ 2.14 Diluted

$ 3.67

$ 1.90

$ 9.01

$ 2.08

















Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

14.59

15.89

15.22

15.96 Diluted

15.51

16.80

16.05

16.48

VERITIV CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions, except par value)













December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 49.3

$ 120.6 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $34.4 and $41.6, respectively

1,011.2

849.5 Inventories

484.5

465.4 Other current assets

132.7

119.5 Total current assets

1,677.7

1,555.0 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $332.4 and $375.9, respectively)

162.9

194.7 Goodwill

99.6

99.6 Other intangibles, net

42.7

47.4 Deferred income tax assets

47.1

60.0 Other non-current assets

408.4

378.3 Total assets

$ 2,438.4

$ 2,335.0 Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 561.9

$ 471.9 Accrued payroll and benefits

110.0

80.6 Other accrued liabilities

185.7

182.2 Current portion of debt

16.0

14.7 Total current liabilities

873.6

749.4 Long-term debt, net of current portion

499.7

589.1 Defined benefit pension obligations

7.2

18.2 Other non-current liabilities

422.1

395.2 Total liabilities

1,802.6

1,751.9 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares issued - 17.0 million and 16.6 million, respectively; shares outstanding - 14.6 million and 15.9 million, respectively

0.2

0.2 Additional paid-in capital

633.8

634.9 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

143.2

(1.4) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24.3)

(33.5) Treasury stock at cost - 2.4 million and 0.7 million shares, respectively

(117.1)

(17.1) Total shareholders' equity

635.8

583.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,438.4

$ 2,335.0

VERITIV CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions)













Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 144.6

$ 34.2 Depreciation and amortization

55.2

57.7 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees

1.5

2.1 Net losses (gains) on disposition of assets and sale of a business

(9.2)

(8.2) Long-lived asset impairment charges

0.5

0.5 Provision for expected credit losses

4.7

12.4 Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

9.2

(1.8) Stock-based compensation

7.4

17.7 Other non-cash items, net

9.8

(12.4) Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable and related party receivable

(172.6)

56.5 Inventories

(22.1)

89.7 Other current assets

(9.3)

(3.2) Accounts payable and related party payable

110.0

5.5 Accrued payroll and benefits

19.9

17.1 Other accrued liabilities

(1.3)

(1.0) Other

6.4

22.4 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

154.7

289.2 Investing activities







Property and equipment additions

(20.4)

(23.6) Proceeds from asset sales and sale of a business

16.1

18.3 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(4.3)

(5.3) Financing activities







Change in book overdrafts

(16.5)

(16.6) Borrowings of long-term debt

5,734.4

5,566.0 Repayments of long-term debt

(5,814.5)

(5,719.2) Payments under right-of-use finance leases

(13.8)

(13.0) Deferred financing fees

(3.3)

(3.4) Purchase of treasury stock

(100.0)

(3.5) Payments under Tax Receivable Agreement

—

(12.3) Impact of tax withholding on share-based compensation

(8.5)

(0.8) Other

0.8

0.2 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(221.4)

(202.6) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(0.3)

1.3 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(71.3)

82.6 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

120.6

38.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 49.3

$ 120.6 Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 40.1

$ 7.8 Cash paid for interest

15.0

22.0 Non-cash investing and financing activities







Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use finance leases

$ 4.1

$ 14.8 Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use operating leases

111.6

20.1

Non-GAAP Measures

We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges, net, fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments), free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures such as the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. We believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies. In addition, the credit agreement governing our Asset-Based Lending Facility (the "ABL Facility") permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the ABL Facility.

Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Table I VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (in millions, unaudited)













Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 56.9

$ 32.0

$ 144.6

$ 34.2 Interest expense, net

3.8

5.4

17.2

25.1 Income tax expense (benefit)

20.6

9.0

52.9

8.8 Depreciation and amortization

13.1

14.6

55.2

57.7 EBITDA

94.4

61.0

269.9

125.8 Restructuring charges, net

3.4

11.8

15.4

52.2 Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition

1.1

1.7

0.1

(3.7) Stock-based compensation

1.7

2.8

7.4

17.7 LIFO reserve (decrease) increase

12.4

3.1

43.6

(1.5) Non-restructuring severance charges

2.3

0.9

7.8

4.1 Non-restructuring pension charges, net

0.5

—

0.5

7.2 Fair value adjustment on Tax Receivable Agreement contingent liability

—

(20.1)

—

(19.1) Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration liability

—

—

—

1.0 Escheat audit contingent liability

—

(0.2)

—

(0.2) Other

0.1

0.7

(2.1)

4.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 115.9

$ 61.7

$ 342.6

$ 187.6

















Net sales

$ 1,864.8

$ 1,642.3

$ 6,850.5

$ 6,345.6 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

6.2 %

3.8 %

5.0 %

3.0 %

Table I.a. VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)













Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2022



Low

High Net income (loss)

$ 210

$ 250 Interest expense, net

15

15 Income tax expense (benefit)

80

90 Depreciation and amortization

50

50 Other reconciling items

40

30 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 395

$ 435

Table II VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (in millions, unaudited)











Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ 63.1 $ 154.7 Less: Capital expenditures

(6.3) (20.4) Free cash flow

$ 56.8 $ 134.3

Table II.a VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)









Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

approximately $235 Less: Capital expenditures

(35) Free cash flow

approximately $200

Table III VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited)





December 31, 2021 Amount drawn on ABL Facility $ 440.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (49.3) Net debt $ 391.5



Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 342.6



Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x





Last Twelve Months

December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 144.6 Interest expense, net 17.2 Income tax expense (benefit) 52.9 Depreciation and amortization 55.2 EBITDA 269.9 Restructuring charges, net 15.4 Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition 0.1 Stock-based compensation 7.4 LIFO reserve (decrease) increase 43.6 Non-restructuring severance charges 7.8 Non-restructuring pension charges, net 0.5 Other (2.1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 342.6

