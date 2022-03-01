World's First Satellite Named after Sport Competition Launched, Providing Technological Support for 2021 FISU WUG

CHENGDU, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of February 27, the Executive Committee of 2021 FISU WUG indicated that the launch of the Long March 8 Yao-2 carrier rocket, with a payload of the "WUG" satellite, concluded in complete success from the Wenchang Space Launch Site. This is the world's first ever satellite named after a sport competition, and will provide a diverse array of satellite data resources and application services for the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, which is slated to commence in June this year.

