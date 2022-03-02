Alpheus Medical Announces Formation of World-Class Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to Support Development of Novel Treatment for Brain Cancer SAB to provide meaningful guidance as company begins first-in-human (FIH) clinical trial of their proprietary, non-invasive sonodynamic drug-device therapy system for recurrent high-grade gliomas

OAKDALE, Minn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpheus™ Medical, Inc, a privately held company developing a novel sonodynamic therapy (SDT) platform targeting solid body cancers, today announced the formation of their Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of the world's leading experts in the fields of neuro-oncology, neurosurgery, chemistry, and molecular biology. Founding members of the SAB will include Dr. Roger Stupp (Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine), Dr. David Reardon (Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), Dr. Walter Stummer (University Hospital Münster, Germany), and Dr. Mathias Senge (Trinity College Dublin, Ireland).

"We are proud to announce the world's foremost thought leaders in glioblastoma as part of our scientific advisory board," commented Vijay Agarwal, MD, CEO of Alpheus Medical. "With this distinguished group, we are poised to continue our progress in the battle against brain cancer that has seen far too many failures and minimal therapeutic innovations over the decades. The clinical efforts and guidance of this premier SAB in conjunction with our recent $16M Series A financing round will be instrumental as we embark on our FIH trial and explore proof of concept studies for other solid tumor cancers."

Alpheus Medical's proprietary, investigational SDT treatment is an innovative, non-invasive drug-device combination that targets cancer cells throughout the entire hemisphere using low-intensity, large field ultrasound. The treatment is done in an outpatient setting, may be repeated, and does not require use of imaging, such as MRI.

"I am excited to lead this team of exceptional clinicians and researchers as we begin enrollment in the first-in-human trial over the coming months," stated Roger Stupp, MD, Chairman of the Alpheus Medical SAB, Co-Director of the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute of the Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Chief of Neuro-Oncology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. "By selectively targeting and killing cancer cells across a whole hemisphere with SDT, Alpheus' approach is very promising and has the potential to radically change how we treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma."

Founding Scientific Advisory Board members include:

Dr. Roger Stupp – Dr. Stupp is the Paul C. Bucy Professor of Neurological Surgery and Professor of Neurology and Medicine (Hematology/Oncology) at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He is also the Chief of Neuro-Oncology in the Department of Neurology, and Co-Director of the Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. David Reardon – Dr. Reardon is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and currently serves as Clinical Director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Mathias Senge – Dr. Senge is the Chair of Organic Chemistry at Trinity College Dublin and Hans Fischer Senior Fellow at the Institute of Advanced Study of the Technical University Munich.

Dr. Walter Stummer – Dr. Stummer is a Professor and Director of the Department of Neurosurgery of the University Hospital Münster, Germany, and past President of the German Society for Neurosurgery (DGNC).

About Alpheus Medical, Inc

Alpheus™ Medical, Inc, is a privately held company developing a novel sonodynamic therapy (SDT) platform targeting solid body cancers. The company's lead product utilizes a novel, non-invasive drug-device combination for the outpatient treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. Alpheus Medical's work has been developed in conjunction with some of the most accomplished names worldwide in neuro-oncology and with support from the American Cancer Society and the National Brain Tumor Society. The therapy is currently in early clinical stage use and is not yet commercially available. Learn more at www.alpheusmedical.com.

