APEC Cross-Fora Forum to be hosted by T-REC <span class="legendSpanClass">Leading the Asia-Pacific region to reach the best consensus on a RECs system</span>

TAIPEI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 7th to 9th, the "Utilizing Renewable Energy Certification to Facilitate APEC Regional Renewable Energy Growth" forum will be hosted by the Taiwan National Renewable Energy Certification Center (T-REC) of the Bureau of Standards and Inspection of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, covering issues on utilizing Renewable Energy Certification to facilitate APEC regional renewable energy growth. Members and partners are invited to discuss and reach the best consensus for a Renewable Energy Certificate (RECs) system.

The Bureau of Standards and Inspection (BSMI) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs organized a press conference for the upcoming (PRNewswire)

Many countries around the world currently have REC systems in place. However, each system faces varying issues such as being limited by local renewable energy policies or energy industry environment and greenhouse gas management standards. Compared with other economies, Taiwan's official RECs system has created eye-opening results in a short amount of time, and has been held in high esteem by the international community. Director Lien Chin-chang, Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection pointed out that since 2017, Taiwan has issued more than 1.06 million certificates, equivalent to 1.06 billion kWh of renewable energy, demonstrating the system's outstanding capability. He promises, "We will continue to play a role which voices out and shares Taiwan's experiences, to lead APEC partners in discussing together the establishment of regional norms for a RECs system."

International experts invited to the forum include: Tim Middlehurst, Chief Executive of New Zealand Energy Certificate System (NZECS); Chih-Wen Huang, Director of the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection (BSMI), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan; Ts. Mohd Adzha Husin, Assistant Director of SEDA Malaysia; Benjamin L. Gerber, President and CEO of the Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System (M-RETS); Hans Kohlsdorf, Founding Partner of Energy To Market (E2M), Mexico; Mark Williamson, Executive General Manager of the Clean Energy Regulator (CER), France; Eva Leihener-Stefan, President of L'Oréal Taiwan; Hidetoshi Mishima, Chief Technology Officer of Mitsubishi Electric, and Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of the Center for Resource Solutions (CRS), USA. Regional member partners will conduct discussions on the policy development, market challenges, and corporate assistance of a RECs system.

Experts across industries at home and abroad are attending the workshop, including more than 20 delegates from 6 APEC member economies, New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office, and Australian Office Taipei.

