Construction Employers Association joins National Association of Women in Construction to celebrate 'women in construction' week

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Women in Construction (WIC) Week (March 6 - 12) approaches, Construction Employers Association (CEA) and National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Cleveland Chapter joined forces to attract, retain and celebrate women in the industry.

Because the focus of WIC week is to highlight women in construction, the two organizations are holding roundtables and educational sessions across the region to engage conversations with industry leaders about challenges, needs, successes, how to respond to the talent demands and what is being done or considered to bring about more gender equity.

"We recognize the need and opportunity for more women in the global construction workforce and the value of WIC week," says Glen Shumate, executive vice president of CEA. "Women have demonstrated capability, competency and success yet are under-represented."

Despite a labor shortage, where tremendous career opportunities exist, women still only make less than ten (9.9) percent of the construction workforce. In fact, women working in construction numbered 1.5 percent of the entire U.S. workforce in 2018.

"Representation is the first step in advancing women in the construction industry," says Alison Frye, former NAWIC Cleveland president and Construction Manager at Lincoln Electric. "When women see that there is a place for them in the industry, we start to increase entry into those careers."

NAWIC is a network for women in the field of construction. The professional association began as Women in Construction of Fort Worth, Texas in 1953. NAWIC's programming and community helps to retain and advance women in the industry by building their professional skills and certification, providing collaborative peer groups, and establishing business connections across the industry, says Frye.

For over 100 years, CEA has been committed to leading, learning and making a difference in the Ohio construction industry. Members include construction companies, specialty contractors, suppliers, and associations.

"CEA has been a continued resource to the NAWIC Cleveland Chapter 156 in outreach in all aspects of the industry from architecture, construction, and engineering," says Susie Chaplin, Director of Safety and Compliance at Redwood Living, Inc. and NAWIC Cleveland 2022 WIC week chair. "They provide NAWIC the opportunity to strengthen our communication network and support as many women in the industry as possible."

For a list of events, visit www.ceacisp.org/event/1827/women-construction-week-events

View original content:

SOURCE Construction Employers Association