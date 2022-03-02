FirstEnergy's West Virginia Utilities Remind Customers of Available Assistance Programs to Help with Winter Electric Bills Local FirstEnergy employees featured in video encouraging customers to seek assistance

FAIRMONT, W.Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) electric companies in West Virginia – Mon Power and Potomac Edison – are urging residential customers experiencing financial hardship to contact their utility as soon as possible to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance before shut-offs for nonpayment resume without winter season restrictions beginning March 31.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

In a heartfelt message to customers, Fairmont-based FirstEnergy employees are speaking out about personal experiences that fuel their passion to help customers who may find themselves seeking financial assistance for the first time. The video, "We're Customers Just Like You" features four FirstEnergy Customer Service and Human Services employees who want customers to know they are dedicated to helping them get through challenging times.

"Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible," said Michelle Henry, senior vice president of Customer Experience at FirstEnergy. "Our dedicated Customer Service team is eager to walk customers through this process, and our hope is that customers will hear our employees' stories and feel more comfortable reaching out to us for assistance."

Assistance programs in which Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers may be eligible to participate include:

The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP): Helps residential customers maintain electric service through cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due bills and termination notices. To apply, obtain an application from your local Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office, Community Action Agency or senior center, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit March 18 , 2022. DHHR issues a press release announcing the start of the application period for Emergency LIEAP. Helps residential customers maintain electric service through cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due bills and termination notices. To apply, obtain an application from your local Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office, Community Action Agency or senior center, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit www.wvpath.org . Applications for LIEAP will be accepted through, 2022. DHHR issues a press release announcing the start of the application period for Emergency LIEAP.

Emergency Assistance (EA) Program: The program is administered by WV DHHR and helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To apply, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit The program is administered by WV DHHR and helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To apply, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx

The Dollar Energy Fund (DEF): Helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To find an agency and apply, visit Helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To find an agency and apply, visit www.hardshiptools.org/AgencyFinder.aspx

2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information, dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information, dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website

The WV Housing Development Fund: Provides payment assistance to help renters with utility bills, current or past-due rent and more through the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program (MRAP). To apply for rental assistance or learn more about the upcoming WV Homeowners Rescue Program, visit Provides payment assistance to help renters with utility bills, current or past-due rent and more through the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program (MRAP). To apply for rental assistance or learn more about the upcoming WV Homeowners Rescue Program, visit www.wvhdf.com

FirstEnergy's residential customers in West Virginia also can manage their electric bills through the Average Payment Plan (APP). With APP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.

In addition to payment options, FirstEnergy offers a Medical Certification program. Customers with severe health problems may have a medical professional certify in writing that a termination of electric service would be especially dangerous. Under the WV Public Service Commission rules, this certification will not delay or prohibit disconnection of electric service. However, a standard payment agreement for the past due debt on an electric account will delay termination and, if paid in installments as agreed, will prohibit termination. The customer is still responsible for the past-due amount.

FirstEnergy also offers a program called Third Party Notification where a relative, friend, clergy or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if electric service is about to be disconnected. The third party is not obligated to pay the overdue bills but can help make payment arrangements for the customer who might have difficulty paying.

To apply or learn more about other utility bill assistance programs, customers are encouraged to visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or contact customer service at 1-800-686-0022 (Mon Power) and 1-800-686-0011 (Potomac Edison).

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

Potomac Edison serves about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.