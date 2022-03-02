Forbes Magazine Ranks Global Biotech Leader CSL Among America's Best Employers for 2022 With 25,000 global employees, CSL is one of 500 Large Employers recognized across 25 industry sectors

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Magazine has named global biotechnology leader CSL among America's Best Employers for 2022.

Forbes Magazine Ranks Global Biotech Leader CSL Among America’s Best Employers for 2022 (PRNewswire)

The annual rankings from Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, are based on an independent survey of approximately 60,000 U.S. employees.

CSL's robust U.S. presence includes the operational headquarters of CSL Behring in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, two world-class manufacturing facilities in Kankakee, Illinois, and Holly Springs, North Carolina, and more than 300 plasma collection centers in 43 states.

"CSL is committed to creating a workplace atmosphere where employees can pursue a promising future in a career dedicated to serving the needs of our patients and public health," said CSL Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Walker. "This honor from Forbes is a reflection of our efforts and a tribute to the over 16,000 CSL employees who live and work in the U.S."

The rankings include 1,000 large and midsize U.S. employers across 25 industry sectors. CSL is one of 500 companies ranked in the large employer category. Forbes and Statista's evaluation was based on recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

The America's Best Employers recognition is the latest for CSL from Forbes. The company was named to Forbes' Global 2000 in 2021 and to its World's Best Employers and Best Employers for Diversity lists in 2020.

More information on working at CSL can be found at CSL.com/careers and at CSLPlasma.com/careers.

About CSL

CSL (ASX: CSL) (USOTC: CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL — including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 100 countries and employs more than 25,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information visit csl.com.

