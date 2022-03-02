SearchStax Achieves HIPAA Compliance for their SaaS Search Platform

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax, a leading cloud-native search platform for modern customer experiences announced today that they have met the attestation requirements for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act also known as HIPAA. While managing the most trusted Solr footprint in the world, SearchStax supports companies of all sizes, such as Canon Australia, HCA Healthcare, Stanley Black & Decker, Sitecore, Carnival Cruise Lines and Ligue De Football Professional.

The attestation audit examined the SearchStax information security program and found that it complies with the requirements as dictated by the HIPAA Security Rule for the healthcare industry. This rule establishes national standards in the United States to safeguard the privacy of individuals' electronic personal health information or ePHI. With this announcement, SearchStax's healthcare and other customers who are subject to meeting HIPAA requirements can confidently use the SearchStax search platforms for applications that process, maintain and store protected ePHI.

"The HIPAA attestation shows that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to the security and confidentiality of data related to our solutions," said Dipsy Kapoor, VP of Engineering. "This examination reaffirms our commitment to data security and helping our customers maintain compliance with their regulators and within their own organizations."

SearchStax also successfully completed the annual SOC 2 Type 2 audit for their Search Platform that includes Managed Solr and SearchStudio. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) created the Service Organization Control 2 Type 2 review which is also known as "SOC 2 Type 2" to govern how cloud service providers assure customers that their information is secure and available when needed. This compliance audit demonstrates that SearchStax has adequate controls of data protection technologies and processes - and provides trust and confidence to customers that SearchStax has met the internal control standards for corporate governance, risk management and regulatory oversight.

The completion of the HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2 audits further establishes SearchStax's commitment to delivering a high degree of trust and security to its customers.

About SearchStax:

SearchStax makes it easy for every innovator to improve data findability, gain actionable insights and deliver powerful experiences. SearchStax offers end-to-end search solutions for better search - with Managed Solr making it easier to deploy and manage Solr infrastructure on the backend and SearchStudio powering site search on the front end. With tight integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal/Acquia and Adobe ecosystems, innovators around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easier. More information can be found at www.searchstax.com .

