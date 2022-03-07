Christie Defeats Ghosts From The Past, Earns First Bassmaster Classic Victory On Lake Hartwell

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Jason Christie has had to live with the crushing weight of leading pro fishing's biggest event twice on the final day, only to fall short.

Jason Christie of Park Hill, Okla., has won the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk with a three-day total of 54 pounds.(PRNewswire)

But no more.

The 48-year-old pro from Park Hill, Okla., led once again going into Championship Sunday and this time sealed the deal in dramatic fashion with a final-day limit of 17 pounds, 9 ounces that made him the champion of the 52nd Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Hartwell. His three-day total of 54-0 was only 5 ounces better than that of second-place finisher Kyle Welcher, who shared the lead with Christie going into the final day.

The event drew a Classic-record 154,932 fans.

"Honestly, when I was sitting at the door waiting to come in and weigh my fish, I thought I had given it away again," said Christie, who pushed his career earnings with B.A.S.S. to $1,668,011 with the $300,000 victory. "Stetson Blaylock had just weighed in a big bag, and Kyle Welcher used to be a professional poker player, so I knew he had more than what he was saying.

"I knew it was gonna be close. I honestly thought there could be a tie, and that was scary for me because I didn't have any fish left."

Christie certainly found plenty of fish throughout the week as he alternated between deep- and shallow-water patterns that were about as different as two techniques can be.

He caught half of his weight targeting bass on Garmin LiveScope in a 15- to 30-foot drain that he said held "hundreds of fish" the first two days. He used a spinning rod with a 3/16-ounce jighead and a prototype lure from Yum that only this week earned an official name, the FF Sonar Minnow, which stands for "Forward Facing Sonar Minnow."

"It's a bait that I can cast to the fish and work the rod and keep it on him; the bait does not move forward," Christie said. "It's a technique that I've been working on for about five years now.

"A lot of times you throw a swimbait over the top of them and they'll just trail it. But you can drop this bait right to the fish and keep it on top of him."

The drain was good to Christie the first two days. But when he arrived there early on Sunday, he found what he described as a "ghost town." A spot that had produced half of his weigh-in fish during the week produced only one on the final day — and even though it was his biggest bass of the day, a 4-11 largemouth, he admittedly started thinking, "Here we go again."

Luckily, his shallow-water technique paid off big-time.

Known as one of the best power-fishermen in the world, Christie utilized a 5/8-ounce War Eagle Jiu-Jigsu Jig with a Yum Craw Chunk in green pumpkin/purple. He used a green pumpkin/orange jig until the final day when he switched to straight green pumpkin because he "banged all of the other ones off docks" until they were unusable.

"It's just a heavier jig," Christie said. "I was fishing a foot to 3 feet and people think you need a smaller jig in that situation. But when the water is clear, I want it to go fast."

He fished the setup on a 7-4 Falcon Rods Jason Christie Flipping Stick with a Lew's Pro SP reel spooled with 20-pound Sunline Shooter. He keyed on the shallowest parts of boat docks where bass were likely preparing to spawn.

"If it was touching the bank, it was high-percentage," he said. "That's what they usually do right before they spawn. They'll get up there as close to the bank as they can, and then they'll build their bed out in the sunlight a couple of feet away."

Besides carrying the weight of past near misses in the Classic, Christie said he also had to fight the urge to rely on the lure he's known most for — the spinnerbait. Despite some limited success with it during practice, he said the small amount of stained water that was available wasn't dark enough for his liking.

He also knew the areas would likely be crowded all week.

"I fought the demons here as far as where I've won in the past," said Christie, an Xpress Boats pro who became the first angler to win the Classic in an aluminum boat. "I wanted to go into a pocket with dirty water and throw a spinnerbait, and I caught a 6-pounder doing that in practice. That fish was trying to lure me in, but I put the spinnerbait away and said, 'This tournament can't be won on a spinnerbait.'

"Too many people have watched too many shows. I knew I could go into clear water and not see a boat. I could go into dirty water and see not only our guys, but locals doing circles around each other."

Good decisions like that mean he'll no longer have to hear the questions that have dogged him since he finished second at Grand Lake in the 2016 Classic and third at Hartwell in 2018.

"No mas," Christie said with a grin. "Every event that I've ever won came when I least expected it. I cannot believe I won with the amount of fish I had found.

"I honestly felt like this might be my last best chance — and I got it done."

Welcher earned $50,000 for finishing second with 53-11, and Blaylock earned $47,000 in third place with 53-5, which includes a $7,000 bonus for his Sunday catch of 20-9 that ranked as the Rapala Monster Bag of the Week.

As a member of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Christie is bringing home an additional $20,000.

South Carolina pro Brandon Cobb earned $2,500 for overall Berkley Big Bass of the Week with the 6-12 largemouth he caught on Day 2.

Christie also took home an additional $7,500 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, while North Carolina's Hank Cherry earned $2,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

South Carolina pro Bryan New earned the $1,000 BassTrakk contingency for the closest estimate of his weight throughout the first two days of the event.

The Bassmaster Classic was hosted by Visit Anderson and VisitGreenvilleSC.

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Jason Christie

Park Hill, OK

54-00

$300,000

2

Kyle Welcher

Opelika, AL

53-11

$50,000

3

Stetson Blaylock

Benton, AR

53-05

$47,000

4

Justin Hamner

Northport, AL

49-07

$30,000

5

Chris Johnston

Otonabee, Ontario, Canada

49-04

$25,000

6

Luke Palmer

Coalgate, OK

48-02

$22,000

7

Taku Ito

Chiba, Japan

47-14

$21,500

8

Taylor Smith 

Valleyford, WA

47-13

$21,000

9

Bryan New

Saluda, SC

46-10

$21,500

10

David Mullins

Mt Carmel, TN

46-04

$20,000

11

Lee Livesay 

Longview, TX

46-01

$15,000

12

Patrick Walters

Summerville, SC

45-09

$15,000

13

Joey Nania

Cropwell, AL

45-06

$15,000

14

Matt Arey 

Shelby, NC

45-03

$15,000

15

Steve Kennedy

Auburn, AL

43-12

$15,000

16

Caleb Sumrall

New Iberia, LA

43-06

$13,000

17

Hank Cherry 

Lincolnton, NC

42-09

$13,000

18

Nick LeBrun

Bossier City, LA

42-06

$13,000

19

Scott Martin

Clewiston, FL

41-13

$13,000

20

Buddy Gross

Chattanooga, FL

41-13

$13,000

21

Brock Mosley

Collinsville, MS

39-13

$13,000

22

Brandon Card

Salisbury, NC

39-08

$13,000

23

Wes Logan

Springville, AL

38-14

$13,000

24

Gerald Swindle

Guntersville, AL

38-08

$13,000

25

Greg Hackney

Gonzales, LA

35-14

$13,000

26

Marc Frazier

Newnan, GA

29-06

$10,000

27

Cory Johnston

Cavan, Canada

29-06

$10,000

28

Bryan Schmitt

Deale, MD

29-05

$10,000

29

Hunter Shryock

Ooltewah, TN

29-02

$10,000

30

Chris Zaldain

Fort Worth, TX

29-00

$10,000

31

Daisuke Aoki

Minamitsuru-gun, Japan

28-12

$10,000

32

Matt Herren

Ashville, AL

28-11

$10,000

33

Tyler Rivet

Raceland, LA

28-10

$10,000

34

Brandon Cobb

Greenwood, SC

28-04

$10,000

35

Tristan McCormick

Burns, TN

27-14

$10,000

36

Jacob Powroznik

North Prince George, VA

27-10

$10,000

37

Joshua Stracner

Vandiver, AL

27-05

$10,000

38

Brandon Lester

Fayetteville, TN

27-03

$10,000

39

Chad Pipkens

DeWitt, MI

26-00

$10,000

40

Austin Felix

Eden Prairie, MN

23-02

$10,000

41

Jeff Gustafson

Keewatin, Ontario, Canada

25-12

$10,000

42

Jared Miller

Norman, OK

25-05

$10,000

43

Drew Benton

Blakely, GA

25-04

$10,000

44

John Cox

DeBary, FL

25-02

$10,000

45

John Crews

Salem, VA

23-09

$10,000

46

Matt Robertson

Kuttawa, KY

23-06

$10,000

47

Seth Feider

New Market, MN

23-02

$10,000

48

KJ Queen

Catawba, NC

22-13

$10,000

49

Brandon Palaniuk

Rathdrum, ID

22-09

$10,000

50

Shane LeHew

Catawba, NC

22-07

$10,000

51

Drew Cook

Cairo, GA

22-04

$10,000

52

Ray Hanselman

Del Rio, TX

20-00

$10,000

53

Shane Powell

Dothan, AL

19-07

$10,000

54

Matty Wong

Honolulu, HI

19-07

$10,000

55

Keith Tuma

Brainerd, MN

11-09

$10,000


2022 Bassmaster Classic Title Sponsor: Academy Sports + Outdoors
2022 Bassmaster Classic Presenting Sponsor: Huk 
2022 Bassmaster Classic Platinum Sponsor: Toyota
2022 Bassmaster Classic Premier Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Progressive Insurance, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha
2022 Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo Presenting Sponsor: Marathon
2022 Bassmaster Classic Hosts: Visit Anderson, VisitGreenvilleSC

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

