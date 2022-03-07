LongPath Technologies and Apache Corporation Expand Methane Monitoring Partnership in the Permian Basin

BOULDER, Colo., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongPath Technologies, Inc. and Apache Corporation are announcing an expansion of their partnership for continuous methane emissions monitoring in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and Northwest Texas.

www.LongPathTech.com (PRNewswire)

LongPath Technologies and Apache Corporation announce continuous methane emissions monitoring partnership expansion.

Methane emissions from oil and gas are a recent focal point for global greenhouse gas mitigation initiatives. LongPath is a leader in providing 24/7 real-time monitoring for methane leaks. Apache adopted the LongPath system in Fall of 2021 with the commissioning of several dozen sites, leading to reductions in emissions.

"At Apache, we are committed to reducing emissions and were looking for a technology that provided real-time monitoring and volume quantifications," said Jessica Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety. "LongPath's technology provides our teams with the data needed to achieve meaningful emissions reductions while meeting global energy needs in more innovative and sustainable ways."

LongPath Technologies' networked monitoring solution provides wide-area coverage of many individual facilities with a single laser system. The laser system is placed in a central location, and eye-safe light is sent out over multi-mile pathways through the air. Small mirrors on monitored sites allow for quantified emission volumes for each site to be reported in real-time.

With the planned expansion, LongPath will provide real-time monitoring for approximately 60 Apache facilities across areas of the Permian.

"We are thrilled to be able to continue what has been a rewarding partnership on both sides," said LongPath CEO Ian Dickinson. "In Apache, we have partner who has focused on how to make continuous monitoring actionable and efficient. The Apache team's emissions mitigation workflow represents a viable long-term solution for ingesting real-time emissions data and getting root cause analysis and fixes down to a science. We are looking forward to entering into this next phase with Apache."

About LongPath Technologies

LongPath foundational Frequency Comb Laser technology combines low system cost and field robustness with continuous long-distance emissions detection. LongPath is based in Boulder, CO and posts updates to www.LongPathTech.com.

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache is a wholly-owned subsidiary of APA Corporation. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LongPath Technologies, Inc.