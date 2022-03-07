Netcore Cloud Recognized in Forrester's Real-Time Interaction Management and Customer Data Platform Now Tech Reports

MUMBAI, India, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized Martech SaaS Company, Netcore Cloud, announced its inclusion in Forrester's "Now Tech: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q4 2021," and "Now Tech: Customer Data Platforms, Q1 2022." Both reports are widely recognized resources for brands and marketing leaders to choose technologies that help them assemble customer profiles and orchestrate customer interactions.

Real-time Interaction Management (RTIM)

Netcore Cloud is categorized as one of the 16 midsized vendors recommended by Forrester for RTIM, based on size, ability to support real-time decision-making, customer journey orchestration, real-time insights, cross-channel capabilities, and personalization. The report evaluated 42 RTIM providers based on market presence and functionality.

Forrester outlines RTIM as an Enterprise marketing technology that delivers contextually relevant experiences, value, and utility at the appropriate moment in the customer lifecycle via preferred customer touchpoints. Today, marketing leaders need RTIM solutions to provide mutual value exchanges in the moments that matter most to their customers. The report is a vital industry resource offering insights into the top vendors in the space.

A key benefit of Netcore Cloud's platform is the ability to help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey. Netcore Cloud enables an all-in-one solution for a marketer by building a unified view of customers, orchestrating Omnichannel journeys, personalizing apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting, and providing actionable analytics.

Customer Data Platforms (CDP)

According to Forrester, "the tasks of modern marketing — generating insights, targeting campaigns, personalizing and delivering interactions, and measuring performance — are overwhelmingly dependent on a steady supply of complete, accurate, and timely data." Customer Data Platforms are increasingly the source of these data, and have become a critical component of the modern marketing technology stack.

Forrester defines a CDP as a platform that centralizes customer data from multiple sources and makes it available to systems of insight and engagement. Customer Data Platforms help marketers assemble customer profiles, orchestrate customer interactions, and accelerate data delivery to analytics and engagement tools.

In the Q1 2022 overview of 34 Customer Data Platform Providers, Forrester identified Netcore Cloud as one of the 10 vendors in the space that enables native campaign execution such as email and mobile messaging, with an embed a decision engine to automate campaign orchestration.

"Today, CDP and RTIM are vital for digital businesses, and we are glad to be recognized by Forrester in both areas. We see this as a validation of the strength of our platform, vision, and a strong commitment to customer success," says Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "Marketers today need a 360-degree view of their customer to meet ever-increasing expectations around personalized digital experiences, and RTIM has become indispensable for brands to build loyalty and differentiate. We focus on real-time orchestrated customer experience, in-the-moment personalization, and delivering insights to action with our clients."

About Netcore Cloud:

Netcore Cloud is a leading SaaS platform that helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age digital experiences at every touchpoint of a customer's journey. Today, 3 out of 4 enterprises and 8 out of 10 unicorns in India use at least one of Netcore Cloud's products. The company serves 5000+ customers including BYJU'S, Zivame, Crocs, Airtel, Flipkart, Myntra, and ICICI Bank to name a few, with a workforce of 800+ globally.

