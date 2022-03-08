Corbet Scientific to Introduce New Activator-Sticker Technology at Commodity Classic 2022

JACKSON, Wyo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers attending Commodity Classic 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana can learn about HYDROVANT-fA®, a new activator-sticker technology from Corbet Scientific in Booth 5605. A first-of-its-kind technology for row crops, Hydrovant-fA enhances the performance of crop inputs, including herbicides, liquid fertilizers and bio-stimulants.

When tankmixed, Hydrovant-fA creates a dynamic coating to hold pesticides and fertilizers in place, optimizing the effectiveness of inputs while still allowing water and carbon dioxide to flow through to the plant. It is also a safe and gentle product that has never caused phytotoxicity in any trial on any crop or in any climate.

"There isn't anything like Hydrovant-fA in the U.S. row crop market. And in a year when pesticide and fertilizer prices are skyrocketing, Hydrovant-fA is a unique tool that helps growers manage those costs by amplifying efficacy," said Tom Zangrillo, vice president for Corbet Scientific. "Although Hydrovant-fA is new to this market, we have more than 30 statistically significant efficacy tests with a wide array of pesticides and fertilizers on a variety of crops in different regions and climates throughout the world."

Cornell University research demonstrated that Hydrovant-fA increased retention of bifenthrin insecticide on corn leaves by 35% to 45% following a series of artificial rainfall events, compared to leaves sprayed with bifenthrin only. The research also revealed that Hydrovant-fA significantly increases the presence of bifenthrin in and on both dry and wet corn leaves.

Replicated research trials conducted by AgroCientifica in Argentina showed that when Hydrovant-fA is added to leading commercial glyphosate formulations, the treatments provided more than 95% control against key grass and broadleaf weeds, compared to 68% control for glyphosate alone at 40 days after application.

"Corbet Scientific continues to research applications of Hydrovant-fA in row crops," said Corbet Scientific President and CEO Glenn Pacchina. "We look forward to sharing our results-to-date and introducing Hydrovant-fA to growers at Commodity Classic."

https://hydrovant.com/

About Corbet Scientific

Corbet Scientific is an agrochemical company dedicated to pursuing groundbreaking science to discover and develop solutions that enhance crop production while limiting environmental impact. Headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, Corbet Scientific has registered products in 14 countries, registrations pending in 16 countries and patents pending in 36 countries. Learn more at https://corbetscientific.com.

