H&M ANNOUNCES SECOND YEAR OF PARTNERSHIP WITH BUY FROM A BLACK WOMAN IN HONOR OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2022

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of growth and success, H&M USA and Buy From A Black Woman are launching their next year-long partnership to advance the non-profit's mission of empowering, educating and inspiring Black Woman Business Owners and the people who support them. This next phase kicked off with a weekend gathering in Philadelphia where over 30 Black Woman Business Owners mingled, networked, and shared their expertise with their fellow BFABW members. March will also see the launch of a new docuseries from the non-profit highlighting the success of its members called "The Living Examples", showing the incredible impact being made by the network.

Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects over 600 Black Woman owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping their businesses flourish. Throughout 2021, H&M sponsored events like the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour and the BFABW Holiday Market which ran November through December 2021 at H&M's Times Square location. These events, which saw products from over 50 Black Woman owned businesses sold in H&M locations across the country, exposed new customers to these Buy From a Black Woman member businesses.

"This last year working with H&M, we have been able to bring to light what it means when you believe in and support communities that support you. The Black Woman Inspire Tour, The Business Accelerator, The Black Woman Holiday Market, these events helped open the doors wider and we were able to show the world that Black Women Are Here," said Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From a Black Woman. "I'm excited to continue this partnership into 2022 and show why we believe that Black Women are living examples of what is possible, not only when you believe in yourself, but also when you have the support of a community that believes in you. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community. H&M believes in supporting Black Women."

Throughout 2022, H&M USA will continue its support of Buy From a Black Woman through a variety of activities and support aimed at continuing the growth and success of the business owners, starting with a donation of $250,000. Beginning this summer, H&M USA will again sponsor the organization's Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour, leveraging H&M USA's channels and brick and mortar locations to highlight Black Woman owned businesses across the country. Moving into fall, H&M USA will continue its focus on sustainability in business by sponsoring the non-profit's Black Woman Business Accelerator Program. This 10-week business training course features a structured online curriculum led by experts to assist Black Woman Business Owners in the different ways they can grow, while providing an opportunity for funding access. Internally, H&M USA will both sponsor eligible colleagues who wish to join the Buy From a Black Woman online directory and network and spotlight the non-profit's various businesses throughout the year.

"We are thrilled to embark on the second year of our partnership with Buy From a Black Woman. Our relationship with Nikki Porcher and the Buy From a Black Woman vendors has enabled us to witness the growth of these businesses in ways we could not have imagined. This partnership exemplifies the impact we want to have in empowering and creating capacity in the communities in which we live and work," said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M USA.

"After the success and impact we saw from our first year of partnership, we knew we needed to continue and expand our support of Nikki Porcher and Buy From a Black Woman for 2022. Through our continued work together, we can further amplify their mission of elevating Black Women, their businesses and communities," said Carlos Duarte, President, H&M Americas.

To watch the trailer for "The Living Examples" and see footage from the announcement, click here.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 54 online markets and approximately 4,800 stores in 75 markets including franchise markets. In 2021, net sales were SEK 199 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 155,000.

