MiaRec Announces Call Recording and Workforce Engagement Solution for Microsoft Teams

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaRec Inc., a global provider of customer and workforce engagement software, has announced the launch of a new solution for Microsoft Teams. MiaRec's call recording and workforce engagement platform integrates several tools including call recording, voice analytics, quality management and advanced reporting into a single unified solution.

MiaRec for Microsoft Teams will allow for rapid plug-and-play deployment providing organizations the ability to scale the new solution as they grow with ease. MiaRec makes capturing both Teams-based contact center and back-office calls simple with its new rigorously tested MS Teams integration. MiaRec CEO, Gennadiy Bezko said "Our new Microsoft Teams solution is designed to allow users to capture every Microsoft Teams call easily, transparently, and compliantly. However, what truly sets it apart is our ability to provide organizations with the capability to move beyond compliance and provide a full suite of call recording and workforce engagement capabilities."

Microsoft Teams has quickly become the most widely-used communications tool on the market and is used across all levels of organizations of all sizes. This release is designed to provide enterprises with a tool to compliantly record its Microsoft Teams interactions across the entire organization. MiaRec for Microsoft Teams provides the reliable compliance features required for the back office with the dynamic tools that contact centers and front-line employees need to deliver experiences that matter. MiaRec provides Microsoft Teams users with the ability to leverage their interaction recordings to achieve the business goals.

MiaRec COO, Tatiana Polyakova says, "MiaRec's new Microsoft Teams integration provides organizations more than compliance recording. It provides robust voice analytics functionality with the ability to intelligently organize your recordings by topic making it easier to access the information relevant to you and your organization".

Polyakova added, "this new integration can help any organization stay compliant but has been especially designed to help customer-first organizations drive satisfaction and improve retention amongst their customers and employees."

Miarec, inc. empowers organizations with tools that enhance the relationship between company and customer by transforming data into insight. MiaRec's Customer and Workforce Engagement Platform unifies call recording, voice analytics, quality management, screen recording and advanced reporting functionality in one unified solution. MiaRec is an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording and customer engagement industries. MiaRec maintains its Silicon Valley headquarters in Campbell, California with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.miarec.com .

