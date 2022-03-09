Well Clinic poised to become the first worker-owned cooperative mental health company in the US Addressing the Mental Health and Wealth Gap Crisis simultaneously

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Clinic, an integrative psychotherapy and psychiatry company, is turning the tide on corporate greed by converting from private ownership to the nation's first worker-owned mental health cooperative. As a Certified B-Corp and recipient of the Best for the World in Governance award, Well Clinic's mission is to improve our collective mental health by providing an optimal environment for change – both for clients and clinicians. During the pandemic, Well Clinic offered 1,621 free therapy sessions to those in need of mental health support.

According to Maya Johansson, CEO, Owner, and Co-Founder of Well Clinic, "we can no longer ignore the impact of our broken economy on our individual and collective mental health. It is unethical for anyone to grow rich off of the suffering of others and the current mental health system is deeply flawed. We believe clinicians, the actual experts in the field, should have ownership over the practice of psychotherapy: not a third-party owner. This will ensure greater quality of care, more affordable services, and the ability to create wealth for workers instead of corporate owners."

Well Clinic's transition to a worker-owned cooperative will directly benefit clients, clinicians, and the greater San Francisco community. Rutgers University has engaged Well Clinic for a case study in their current research on worker-owned cooperatives in the healthcare space.

Research shows that when successful businesses become employee-owned, local economies get stronger, workers' wages increase, more money is put back into the organization, and the company itself becomes more productive and enduring. Currently in the fundraising stage , Well Clinic has set a goal of completing the transition by 2022.

Well Clinic was founded in 2011 with the goal of destigmatizing mental health treatment and making psychotherapy more community-focused and accessible. With a team of 40 integrative mental health professionals, services are provided both online and in-office, following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines. For more information on Well Clinic, visit wellsanfrancisco.com or follow @wellclinicsf on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

