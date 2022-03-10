American Cancer Society Announces 2022 Tennessee Area Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 19 Tennessee American Cancer Society Area Board Members. These individuals provide strategic volunteer leadership which accelerates the mission of the American Cancer Society, increases its relevance, and generates revenue. Boards are composed of dedicated leadership volunteers empowered to develop and execute strategic plans in a specific geography.

"We are honored to have these distinguished members as a part of our Tennessee Area Board," stated Lindsey Langley, Executive Director of the American Cancer Society in Tennessee. "This talented and diverse group of volunteers is committed to helping the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle."

2022 Tennessee Area Board:

Melinda Scruggs Gales - Tennessee Area Board Chair, Strategy Advisors Group

Cathy Cate - Tennessee Area Board Vice Chair , Executive Director, Leadership Tennessee

James Lancaster , M.D.- Chief Medical Officer, Main Street Health

John Bearden - Business Advisor, & Investor

Marc Watkins , M.D . - Chief Medical Officer, Kroger-The Little Clinic

Samantha Kirby - Vice President of Oncology Services, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA

Jeremy Bolls - Entrepreneur & Investor

Todd Werner - Vice President, TELUS International

Mary Alice Heston - Global Vice President, Alliances Reltio

Robert Berra - Principal/Owner, Robert Berra Consulting LLC

Matt Dufour - Chief Operating Officer of Academy Fight Songs, Founder & CEO of Loose Change Ventures

Ted Limmer - Market President, Alfred Williams & Co.

Amanda Mathis - Chief Financial Officer, Bridgestone Americas Inc.

Chad Pendleton - President & CEO, Amerigroup TN

Sam Savage - Founder & CEO, Savage Ventures

Robin Shah - CEO, Thyme Care

David Smith - President, eviCore

Q- Juan Taylor - Co-Owner, Sinema and 8 th & Roast

Daniel Weisman - Vice President of Private Wealth, AllianceBernstein

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

