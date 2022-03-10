AT&T Fiber with Hyper-Gig speeds is now available to even more customers; further densification and fiber expansion to continue, including all-new metro areas

AT&T Expands Hyper-Gig Fiber Offering; Now Delivering up to 5-Gigs of Speed Across Parts of Entire Footprint

What's the news?

AT&T Fiber, the fastest internet among major providers1, is now offering its fastest speeds of up to 5-Gigs across parts of its entire footprint of 100+ metro areas.

Following our initial introduction in January, more than 7 million customer locations across our 21-state footprint can now access the fastest internet1 on the fastest growing fiber network2 with our 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers. We'll continue densifying multi-gig-capable technology across our footprint throughout 2022 and as part of our future expansion efforts to cover 30 million customer locations by year-end 2025.

As part of those expansion efforts, we'll be bringing AT&T Fiber and our Hyper-Gig speeds to 7 all-new fiber metro areas in Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio by year-end 2022. Customers in these areas can sign up to be alerted when AT&T Fiber is available to their address through our Notify Me service by visiting att.com/notifyme.

Our ongoing fiber expansion and evolution is all part of our mission to be the best connectivity provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network,3 with the nation's fastest growing fiber network,4 so you have a virtually seamless experience from a single source – AT&T.

What are people saying?

"We're thrilled to bring our fastest speeds and our best internet experience to more homes and businesses across the country," said Rick Welday, Executive Vice President & GM of Broadband, AT&T. "The energy and momentum we have in the marketplace is unmistakable and we are proud to be bringing connectivity to more people every single day."

"The importance of high-speed broadband internet service has never been clearer," said Bob O'Donnell, President of TECHnalysis Research. "Whether it's ongoing hybrid work efforts with bandwidth-hungry video meetings, increasing reliance on high-resolution streaming video content, growing interest in online gaming and more, US consumers recognize the need and value of high-quality internet. Multi-gig fiber ups the ante and answers those demands with faster, reliable, symmetrical download and upload speeds."

Why is multi-gig beneficial?

With more people working, learning and entertaining themselves at home – sometimes all at the same time – households can consume terabytes of data across dozens of devices.

Multi-gig speeds are primed for the growing bandwidth demands we place on our home internet network to serve all our connected needs. Similar to freeways with several high-speed lanes, multi-gig speeds open those lanes for various connected devices to run at their fastest possible speed.

AT&T Fiber 2 GIG: $110/month + taxes5; AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG: $225/month + taxes

Designed for the powerfully interconnected home or small business, our 2-Gig service provides customers with equal upload and download speeds and a strong, reliable connection. With the ability to support dozens of connected devices working at their fastest possible speeds today, customers can better meet the evolving demands of business and entertainment.

AT&T Fiber 5 GIG: $180/month + taxes5; AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG: $395/month + taxes

This is game-changing internet! With unsurpassed speeds and the ability to support dozens of connected devices, our 5-Gig service will allow customers to create, engage and connect at top speed. And boasting our maximum upload and download speeds, 5-Gig customers can work, live and play with more bandwidth than ever.

In addition to speed, AT&T Fiber customers get our best internet experience. Our straightforward pricing means new customers will have no equipment fees, no annual contract, no data caps and no price increase at 12 months. Plus -- AT&T ActiveArmorSM internet security, AT&T All-Fi – a next generation Wi-Fi experience with Wi-Fi 6 technology6 – and HBO Max7 are all included at no additional cost.

What about the digital divide? AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to all of our AT&T Fiber speed tiers.

Additionally, we recently introduced a new plan to our Access from AT&T program, providing internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps of symmetrical speed for $0 when combined with ACP.8

We're also addressing the digital divide in education through our AT&T Connected Learning initiative, which focuses on investing in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. This includes opening more than 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers across the country, all fitted with free access to high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi.

Why fiber? AT&T Fiber is internet that upgrades everything! There's a big difference in the architectural nature of fiber compared to cable. Cable was designed to provide TV content to households, while fiber was designed specifically to provide high-speed internet. Fiber allows high-capacity tasks, such as uploading large documents during video calls and gaming, to flow seamlessly, even during high-usage times.

For more information or to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber, visit att.com/hypergig .

1 Limited availability in select areas. Fastest among major internet service providers, based on 5Gbps offering. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101 2 Based on publicly-available data of net customer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters 3 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details. 4 Based on publicly-available data of net customer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters. 5 Price for consumers after $5/mo autopay & paperless bill discount. Monthly State Cost Recovery Charge in TX, OH, NV applies. 6 Subject to availability. Optimal performance requires Wi-Fi 6 enabled devices. 7 Included on fastest speed plans. 8 Access Plans 10Mbps and below have data allowances. Customers who exceed those allowances may incur a $10 fee. Through April 30, 2022, AT&T is waiving data overage fees for those Access AT&T customers.

