Atlanta Housing Hosts the HUD Innovation in Affordable Housing Student Design and Planning Competition

ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Housing (AH) is proud to announce the HUD Innovation in Affordable Housing Student Design and Planning Competition beginning today, Thursday, March 10 and tomorrow, Friday, March 11 in the city of Atlanta. The event, which explores creative design opportunities for the historical Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center, kicked off there on site and will continue and end at the Southface Institute.

Now in its 10th year, the HUD Office of Policy Development and Research invites teams from accredited educational institutions in the United States to advance the design and production of livable and sustainable housing for low- and moderate-income people through research and innovation. "This is an excellent opportunity to bring innovative ideas to the table for this historic Atlanta venue," said Eugene E. Jones, Jr., president and CEO of Atlanta Housing. "We are proud to have won this nationally competitive opportunity – and by bringing together graduate students with policy makers and civic leaders at home, the intent is to produce a truly innovative approach to the redevelopment of the Civic Center."

Local elected officials and community leaders have been invited to the two-day design competition that includes site tours and briefings from a host of community and civic leaders. Students will have the opportunity to engage local leaders on a range of topics from planning and zoning to public transit and asset management. Teams are comprised of three to five graduate students from various disciplines. Their designs will be judged by jury members and student teams can receive awards of up to $20,000 for the most innovative designs.

"Graduate students in architecture, public policy and related fields can offer fresh pairs of eyes on innovative ways to provide affordable housing and lift up communities," said CEO Jones. "We can only end up with better housing outcomes for low-and moderate-income Atlantans with outside-the-box approaches to affordable housing."

Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 22,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 50,000 people. These affordable housing resources include AH-owned residential communities, AH-sponsored mixed-income, mixed-finance residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, project based rental assistance, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

