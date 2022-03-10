First Texas Construction Themed Amusement Park, Dig World, Opens in Katy on March 17th

KATY, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dig World, the first heavy construction equipment- themed amusement park in Texas will open on March 17th in Katy, Texas. The park is adjacent to Katy Mills mall, spanning over 3.5 acres. Dig World is designed to safely provide a hands-on experience for both children and adults in operating heavy equipment including full-size Caterpillar Mini-Excavators, Skid Steers and UTVs. Other attractions to the heavy equipment courses at Dig World include a gem mining station, a playground, and a turf field with games such as Cornhole and TowerBall. Dig World will also host group events including corporate outings, birthday parties, and field trips. The park operates on two-hour time reservations, with online ticket purchases for the desired time slot. You can now buy your ticket and reserve your time at www.digworldtx.com .

"We wanted to build something that kids and families could enjoy, creating the best and most unique consumer experience in TX," said Jacob Robinson, Founder.

Dig World will build ten parks throughout the U.S. over the next few years with the company goal to create 10 million smiles along the way!

About Dig World

Dig world is a heavy construction equipment-themed amusement park designed to provide an educational and hands-on experience with heavy equipment for children and adults. Dig World is in partnership with the Texas A&M Department of Construction Science with the objective to safely educate on the dynamic construction industry.

