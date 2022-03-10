Gong Named to 4th Annual Enterprise Tech 30 List Presented by Wing Venture Capital

The Enterprise Tech 30 highlights the enterprise startups who have the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today announced it has been named to the fourth annual Enterprise Tech 30 - a definitive list of the most promising, private enterprise tech companies across all stages of maturity.

"Making the Enterprise Tech 30 confirms what our customers tell us on a daily basis – Gong delivers," said Gong CEO Amit Bendov. "Our platform enables companies to empower their teams with data-driven insights, time-saving automation, and actionable steps based on reality. It benefits customer-facing teams and creates positive ripples across an enterprise."

The Enterprise Tech 30 brings to light the enterprise startups who have the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better. Companies are inducted into the elite community through a selection-only process based on a successful background and substantial reach in enterprise technology. More than 700 venture-backed private enterprise tech companies across various stages were considered in the two-phase process by 97 Venture capitalists and 27 Corporate Development teams. Inductees to the ET30 are on a fast track of growth to change how business is done.

Companies on the list are categorized by total capital raised. Early-stage includes companies that have raised $25 million or less, mid-stage includes between $25 million to $100 million, and late-stage includes $100 million or more. Gong was named in the late-stage category.

The Gong Reality Platform automatically, precisely, and securely captures customer interactions into a single source of truth. The platform then applies artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically surface meaningful insights and recommendations at scale that enable companies to make reality-based decisions, resulting in greater productivity, team alignment, customer growth. The Gong platform provides a 481 percent return on investment, according to a 2021 study from Forrest Consulting .

"Our Enterprise Tech 30 list recognizes the most promising private, venture-back enterprise companies. The selected companies are leaders in their category, driving the change and innovation in the marketplace today to meet the needs of tomorrow," said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital and founder of the Enterprise Tech 30. "I want to congratulate and celebrate all of the listees as they serve as the backbone of how businesses operate and it's important to shine a light on the companies shaping the industry."

For more information on the research methodology, additional insights, and to view the results, visit enterprisetech30.com .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Gong Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

