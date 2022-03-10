NeuAnalytics Hires Adam Mellem as Vice President of Product

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Mellem has joined NeuAnalytics as Vice President of Product, bringing with him his veteran expertise and compliance management experience to further enhance and expand NeuAnalytics' industry-leading receivables platform.

Adam Mellem has joined NeuAnalytics as Vice President of Product

Adam brings with him over 15 years of financial services experience. He has worked in many areas of indirect lending, from credit and originations to collections and recovery. Mr. Mellem holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Northern Iowa and an M.B.A. from the University of Iowa.

In his role prior to joining NeuAnalytics, Mr. Mellem established an industry leading supplier management compliance management program while continuing to increase recoveries at a top-5 captive auto lending company. "We are extremely excited to add Adam to team Neu" states CEO and Founder Ryan Neuweg. "His depth of industry knowledge and experience is a perfect fit and will help our clients achieve even more with the NeuAnalytics Integrated Support Platform (ISP)".

NeuAnalytics is the industry leader in operational risk, compliance management and performance analytics. Our platform provides the world's leading creditors with comprehensive business intelligence while continuously monitoring for compliance. With the ability to monitor third-party vendor's collection activities down to the individual consumer level, our powerful tool ensures creditors of their agency's compliance with all local, state and federal regulations , while providing the insights needed for strategic performance management.

