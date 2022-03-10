Tony Melkent joins nanoMAG Team as Vice President, Product Development and Quality

LIVONIA, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nanoMAG® LLC, a medical device company that has developed a bioabsorbable magnesium alloy for use in a wide range of medical implants, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Melkent as Vice President, Product Development and Quality.

nanoMAG is a medical device company innovating the way orthopedic surgeries are performed through its proprietary bioabsorbable implant technology, BioMg®. With development of this novel metal alloy, nanoMAG aims to shorten procedure times, improve outcomes, and reduce secondary removal surgeries to bring value to patients and the healthcare system. (PRNewswire)

Tony has over 25 years of experience in the orthopedic and spinal markets in both product development and marketing. He has held leadership positions at Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, and Medtronic. He spent the majority of his career at Medtronic leading the commercialization of dozens of market leading products in the spinal field and holds over 140 US and foreign patents. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Memphis and his MBA from Christian Brothers University.

Tony Melkent said "nanoMAG has a breakthrough material that will make a significant disruptive change to the current methods used to treat orthopedic injuries. Current orthopedic implants are made from metals such as stainless steel or titanium or resorbable polymers such as PLLA or PLGA. nanoMAG has a better solution: biocompatible, bioabsorbable magnesium BioMg® alloy implants that are strong enough to support the bone during healing while safely degrading uniformly over time and providing essential minerals that may support bone regrowth."

Steve LeBeau, President of nanoMAG said, "nanoMAG is excited to have Tony add his years of experience in medical device product development to our management team. Tony will lead the effort to conduct an NIH-sponsored preclinical study that will support an investigational device exemption (IDE) submission with the FDA for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) repairs. nanoMAG will be conducting a clinical study on this new class of materials to support our 510(k) de Novo commercial approval and introduction of devices based on this innovative material into the market."

About nanoMAG, LLC

nanoMAG LLC is a medical device manufacturer and biomaterials company focused on commercializing its patented bioabsorbable BioMg® magnesium alloy for craniomaxillofacial, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, dental, and other biomedical applications where secondary surgeries can be eliminated. Initial focus is on the CMF market which has the highest adoption rate of bioabsorbable polymers and high failure rates for these devices made from polymers. Additional fields of use for dental, spine and vascular access are being developed in collaboration with commercial partners and major university medical research centers.

