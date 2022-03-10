Vance Street Capital Announces Multiple Promotions

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced the promotions of Nic Janneck, Steve Sandbo, and Rustey Emmet to Partner, Matt Shemirani to Vice President, and Nick Lindholm to Senior Associate.

"We are pleased to announce the well-deserved promotions of several team members who have contributed significantly to Vance Street's success over the last decade," said Brian Martin, Managing Partner. "Nic and Steve have each worked their way up from the Associate level, demonstrating leadership and embodying the culture of our firm."

"Brian and I have known and worked with Rustey for 20 years. He is a critical resource, overseeing the financial operations of each of our portfolio companies, and we are thrilled to promote him to Partner," said Mike Janish, Managing Partner.

Mr. Janneck joined Vance Street as an Associate in 2010 from the Investment Banking Group at J.P. Morgan. He has been integral in sourcing and executing investments in companies delivering mission critical components and services within aerospace and defense and industrial tech, including Jet Parts Engineering, Eirtech Aviation Services, Spectra Aerospace + Defense, Micronics Filtration, and McFarlane Aviation, among others.

Mr. Sandbo joined Vance Street as an Associate in 2012 from the Investment Banking Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has been integral in sourcing and executing investments in companies with precision engineering capabilities within medtech, life science, and industrial tech including Polara Enterprises, Plastic Design Corporation, Wytech, Applied Plastics, Motion Dynamics, A&E Medical and Terra Insights (fka RST Instruments).

Mr. Emmet joined Vance Street in 2018 from CTS Capital Advisors, a boutique financial advisory and consulting firm, where he served Vance Street's portfolio companies in multiple capacities including interim CFO positions. He is responsible for overseeing financial operations of each portfolio company and serves on the boards of Plastic Design Corporation, Polara Enterprises, Spectra Aerospace + Defense, Terra Insights, Applied Plastics and Wytech Industries.

Mr. Shemirani joined Vance Street in 2018 as an Associate from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he focused on a variety of M&A advisory, debt and equity offerings

Mr. Lindholm joined Vance Street in 2021 as an Associate from Barclays. Prior to Barclays, Nick was an Investment Banking Analyst at JMP Securities, covering early-stage biotechnology and medical device firms.

About Vance Street Capital

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, life science, industrial, and aerospace & defense sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

