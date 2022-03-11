Greg Steltenpohl Pragmatic Visionary Award Will Grant $100,000 Annually to Food System Changemakers

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends and family of natural products pioneer and plant-based visionary Greg Steltenpohl are announcing the launch of an annual $100,000 grant for early-stage ventures in the food space. The founder of Odwalla and Califia Farms, who died in March 2021, dedicated his life to changing the food system through business.

The Greg Steltenpohl Pragmatic Visionary Award (PRNewswire)

The Greg Steltenpohl Pragmatic Visionary Award was announced by Eli Steltenpohl when his father was honored at the Community Purpose and Impact Awards presented by New Hope Media at the Natural Products Expo in Anaheim, CA.

"The Natural Products industry lost one of our most visionary, creative, and passionate advocates when Greg died, and it is essential that we keep his mission and work on track," said Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of Stonyfield and a 30-year friend. "Greg believed in the ability to create positive change through business, and in the impact the plant-based movement could have on the health of people and the planet. He left us far too early, but also in a far better and more hopeful place thanks to his powerful vision, dedication and inventive spirit."

The Greg Steltenpohl Pragmatic Visionary Award seeks to encourage and support innovators, entrepreneurs, and change makers building a more positive, plant-centric food system. The award celebrates vision in action and values manifested through businesses that generate personal, community, and planetary health.

Each year, The Award will present a $100,000 grant to an early-stage venture to enable or expand the accomplishments, reach and impact of the recipient's work. Innovations in any capacity of the food system from "soil to soul" will be considered. For information on the award and how to apply, visit pragmaticvisionaryaward.org.

The Award will be presented annually in March at Natural Products Expo West and is hosted in collaboration with the Plant Futures Initiative, Greg's last entrepreneurial collaboration before his death. The Plant Futures Initiative is a non-profit social venture that connects college and graduate students with experiential learning opportunities with a network of innovative food and agricultural enterprises. It is dedicated to accelerating transitions to sustainable and healthy food systems and growing the future leadership needed to guide the way.

The initiative is organized and advised by friends and family of Greg Steltenpohl and his colleagues in the natural food community. The Steltenpohl Family Foundation and Califia Farms provided anchor funding. Award co-founders and advisors include:

Mike Burbank – Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

John Foraker – CEO, Once Upon a Farm; former CEO, Annie's Homegrown

Kiff Gallagher – Former VP Corporate Affairs, Califia and Strategic Comms, Odwalla

Nina Gheihman – Author; co-founder, Plant Futures Initiative

Amy Goldsmith – CMO, Halo Healthy Tribes; former president, GK Communications

Sonia Hendricks – SVP Sales, Califia Farms

Gary Hirshberg – Co-founder and former CE-Yo, Stonyfield Organic

Will Rosenzweig – Founder, Republic of Tea; Director, Sustainable Food Initiative, , Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley; Co-founder, Plant Futures Initiative

Kenneth Sadowsky – Director, Hint, Vita Coco , LIFEAID; Sr. Advisor, Verlinvest; "Beverage Whisperer"

Eli Steltenpohl – Steltenpohl Family Foundation, Board of Directors, Califia Farms

Jessica Vitale – Co-founder, Crafted Communications, PR for Califia Farms

For information on the award visit PragmaticVisionaryAward.org and PlantFuturesInitiative.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plant Futures Initiative