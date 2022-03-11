Shenzhen Catalyst Petrochemical CO., LTD. Expands Partnership with Cnooc&Shell Petrochemical Co., Ltd

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCPC (Shenzhen Catalyst Petrochemical CO., LTD.) and Cnooc&Shell Petrochemical Co., Ltd(CSPC) reached an important cooperation intention on the development of new HDPE products and metallocene Catalyst products.

"SCPC is honored that CSPC has chosen to expand its existing cooperation with our company on the development of new HDPE products and metallocene Catalyst products ," said SCPC CEO Jata Ren. " With the continuous improvement of global refining capacity, the increasingly strict Oil Standards and the continuous increase in the demand for chemical raw materials, the consumption of refining catalysts has been in a stable growth trend. Among them, the fastest growth is in new economies and developing countries, and SCPC is committed to bringing low-cost, helping to keep the global market well supplied, while meeting our customers' growing energy and climate goals. We look forward to working with CSPC for many years to bring the markets that need it most."

About

Shenzhen Catalyst Petrochemical Co., Ltd., formerly an enterprise specializing in the production of engineering plastics, has been engaged in the R & D, production and sales of engineering plastics in Shenzhen for many years. In the process of development, also with the support of Grace company and the assistance of University Research Institute, the company decided to set up SCPC by a group of petrochemical field sales personnel who have worked in this field for many years to introduce products and advanced technologies of international well-known brands for petroleum, chemical fiber, plastics and other industrial customers to provide the best special chemicals. Meet the growing demand of Chinese consumers for high-end products. For more information about SCPC, visit www.c-catalyst.cn

View original content:

SOURCE Shenzhen Catalyst Petrochemical Co., LTD.