A tribute to women, this Women's Day -- Designer Thomas Abraham wins IDA for his Metamorphosis Fashion Collection

BANGALORE, India, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Abraham, a Bangalore-based design house that aims to empower women around the world, has won the International Design Awards (IDA) for his Metamorphosis collection. "The aim every time is to make bespoke Haute Couture that is conscious and affordable, while still providing a wow factor in every outfit," said the brand's founder, Thomas Abraham on winning the award.

Designer Thomas Abraham with an outfit from his Metamorphosis Collection, that transforms from a fine satin, subdued garb into a fiery red cocktail party attire (PRNewswire)

In order to do this, the brand's ultimate mission is to blend beauty and affordability, sustainability and slow fashion, as well as a nod and celebration of women's empowerment.

In addition to honoring women this International Women's Day, the company is pushing the envelope in terms of sustainability and diversity. Sustainable fashion, recycling, waste management, and the repurposing of materials are top priorities for the Thomas Abraham brand, which prides itself on its 'Environment-First Design'.

This maintains the dying crafts of local craftsmen because it is manufactured by hand. Designer Thomas Abraham is well-known in India for his work on the Femina India finalist gowns. Its couture designs have also been showcased at some of India's most prestigious fashion shows, such as Bombay Times Fashion Week and Bangalore Times Fashion Week, which are showstopped by some of the country's most prominent actors, models and beauty pageant winners.

Along with Thomas Abraham being featured in the press in several countries across the world, the collection has also caught the eye of many ace designers like the late Wendell Rodricks and impresario Prasad Bidapa who have raved about the collection, calling it "among the best in the world".

Thomas Abraham Logo (PRNewswire)

