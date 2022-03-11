Winter industries in Jilin to benefit from Winter Games

Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

BEIJING, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An news report from chinadaily.com.cn on winter tourism and sports development in Jilin province.

Yang Andi, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, spoke about winter tourism and sports development in Jilin province. She said that she expects high-quality and sustainable development in Jilin's winter industries, which will benefit from the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

