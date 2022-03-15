BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP FOR HBCU GO AND THE SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Free-Streaming Digital Platform HBCU GO Will Have Distribution Rights to Sports Content Related to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Athletics Program Beginning Fall 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO -- the leading media provider for the nation's 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). This first-ever partnership grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division I HBCU conference sporting events.

Beginning with the fall 2022-23 season, the free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO will distribute programming for the SWAC across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports. The partnership will include live coverage of over 2,000 SWAC games and events. Some of these games and events will also air on AMG's free-streaming digital platforms theGrio, Local Now, and Sports.TV.

"Some of the world's greatest athletes have come from, and continue to play and coach for, these excellent Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These HBCUs will continue to deliver historic events such as sports icon and coach Deion Sanders signing the number one overall prospect in the class of 2022--five-star cornerback Travis Hunter--making this a truly amazing league," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company Allen Media Group. "I appreciate SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for partnering with us to deliver over 2,000 sporting events and engaging content on every device 24/7 worldwide."

"We're extremely excited to partner with the Allen Media Group and HBCU GO," said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. "This partnership will be a game-changer for our league along with the 12 member institutions that we serve. The ability to showcase our sports programs across such a wide variety of multimedia and digital platforms will undoubtedly take SWAC sports programming to the next level while providing our fans and supporters with unprecedented access to SWAC events in all the sports that our league currently offers."

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The network also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the streaming service was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV,MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL, in 2022. For more information, visit www.entertainmentstudios.com .

ABOUT SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams. Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, and tennis. Women's competition is offered in the sports of basketball, bowling, cross country, golf, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, soccer, softball, tennis, and volleyball. Follow the SWAC: for complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org

