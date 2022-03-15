New IEHP Program Combats Loneliness and Depression

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has partnered with Pyx Health in a new program to support Members experiencing loneliness, anxiety or depression. The partnership connects 70,000 Members to support services for mental health screenings.

The program began in March and will run through the fall of 2022.

Members who elected to participate were invited to download the Pyx App on their smart phones or tablets, which immediately connects to Pyx-ir, an interactive robot. Pyx-ir will regularly converse, ask wellness questions and connect Members to IEHP services and call centers, depending on need.

The program's services rolled out to English and Spanish speaking Members who receive both Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits (Cal MediConnect Members), as well as Medi-Cal Members who are seniors with a disability or have been identified as unable to leave their homes and are at a greater risk for loneliness.

"Isolation and stay-at-home orders have tremendously impacted these populations in the last two years," said Anna Edwards, IEHP's Care Management Clinical Director. "Our partnership with Pyx Health will extend care beyond the health plan's usual business hours and truly meet the Members where they are."

For continuity of care, Pyx Health will provide the health plan with comprehensive reports based on Member screenings to connect Members with additional resources at the plan level. If needed, Members will also have the option to connect with Pyx Health's Compassionate Call Center representatives who will be able to route information and reports to IEHP's Care Management Team.

"In addition to usual health plan services, we believe our partnership with Pyx Health will provide Members a unique aspect of personalized care," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP's Chief Medical Officer. "We're eager to learn how this pilot program and type of service can engage Members in their own health and how it will positively impact their overall wellness."

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting nearly 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,500 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org .

