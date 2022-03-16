Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKBA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Akebia securities between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/akba.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented; (2) as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO 2 TECT Program's clinical prospects; (3) accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/akba or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Akebia you have until May 13, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

