Dallas-Based Startup Studio Launches "Myte" To Transform The Way People Give

Launched by startup studio Novel Ventures, Myte is a one-stop donation platform connecting everyday donors with nonprofits to make giving as frictionless as possible.

DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novel Ventures, Dallas-based startup studio, announced today the launch of their newest portfolio company, Myte, a one-stop donation platform connecting everyday donors with the tangible needs of nonprofits to make giving as frictionless as possible.

Launched as a mobile app, Myte bridges the gap between the millions of nonprofits in need of financial support and the millions of donors seeking to make a difference with their charitable donations.

New to the Dallas entrepreneurship scene, Novel Ventures is a startup studio that partners with purpose-driven founders to turn moonshot ideas into world-changing ventures. Launched in late 2021 by venture capitalist Matthew Rial, Novel brings together capital, shared resources, and expertise to increase the chance and speed of startup success. In addition to Myte, Novel recently launched Neighborly, a mobile craft coffee concept, and plans to build two to three new ventures every year.

"We want Novel to be a leader in redefining traditional venture success and shift the market's focus to real, lasting impact over hype and inflated value," states Rial, Managing Partner at Novel Ventures. "Myte is the perfect way to introduce Novel to the world. The mission to radically transform the way people give is a perfect depiction of the ambitious, purpose-driven journey we are embarking on."

Myte's technology centralizes access to over a million charities around the world and populates their needs directly into the application, allowing Users to easily discover and donate to their favorite organizations all in one place.

"With the antiquated steps of traditional giving, most donors never see the impact of their donation and fail to stay connected to the causes they are passionate about," states Blake Harvey, Founder of Myte. "Our goal with Myte is to modernize the giving process with features that bring donors into the frontlines of generosity, while making giving as simple as possible."

Nonprofits have the ability to claim their Myte profile and share specific needs, campaigns, and updates with their donors around the world. Myte's donor-centric app will resonate with and feel familiar to our tech-forward society. Users can explore trending nonprofit news and even encourage friends to give alongside one another on a social feed.

"We use apps like Robinhood, Venmo, and Mint to handle our personal finances, but nothing similar exists to easily manage charitable donations," states Brendon Marks, Board Member of Myte and Partner at Trilogy Investment Group. "I see Myte not only being the ultimate solution for every donor's giving needs, but also an exciting catalyst for good in our world."

Myte is currently allowing interested Users to join the early access waitlist, as well as, encouraging nonprofits to claim their profile, so they can customize their account and add donation requests before the platform goes live in Summer 2022.

About Myte

Founded by Dallas-based startup studio, Novel Ventures, in March 2022, Myte is a one-stop donation platform connecting everyday donors with nonprofits to make giving as frictionless as possible. Myte's mission is to transform the way people give, for good. Join the early access waitlist at joinmyte.com, and follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Novel Ventures

Founded in late 2021, Novel is a startup studio in Dallas, Texas that co-builds new ventures alongside purpose-driven founders to turn moonshot ideas into world-changing companies. Learn more at novelventures.com.

