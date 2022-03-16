Sekr Introduces SekrHubs, An In-App Community Forum, For Sharing Outdoor Travel Information

SekrHubs' free curated channels bring upgraded value for members, enabling like-minded adventure seekers to exchange information on travel planning, gear recommendations, campsites, & more

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekr , the mobile platform simplifying the outdoor travel planning experience, today announced the launch of SekrHubs, a new in-app community forum changing the way that users can interact with one another. SekrHubs enables app members to share expertise and experiences, find information on campsites, travel gear, and more, and connect with other app members who share their interests via SubHubs, which are individually tailored channels within SekrHubs.

Similar to Facebook groups and Slack channels, each SubHub channel within SekrHubs — such as #east-coast, #tips-and-tricks, and #tent-car-campers — is dedicated to a topic or experience and allows members to connect with others who share similar interests and experiences. SubHubs can include thousands of participants, enabling members to meet new people, share knowledge, or find support, with the ability to add other members and tag them directly in the group.

Sekr is focused on simplifying social connections and collaborations in the outdoors in a way that is conducive to individuals' social habits and preferences. The new chat feature was designed with community in mind to make knowledge sharing easier and more accessible than ever before. Prior to its launch, members could only converse via direct and group chats with their own connections, needing to head to other messaging forums for larger conversations. With SekrHubs, the company has created a centralized location for discussions and message boards to simplify and expand communication.

"Sekr members value that we are an intersection of resources and community, and we see SekrHubs as a natural progression of our existing app that members are going to be really excited about," said Breanne Acio, co-founder and CEO of Sekr. "Our mission is to continue making outdoor travel safer, easier, and more accessible for all, and this new feature truly resonates with that. SekrHubs allows us to take the safety of crowdsourced resources a step further by providing a monitored space for our users to share reviews, ideas, and insights and connect with and meet like-minded adventurers all across the country."

To ensure safety and member privacy, Sekr is bringing in Community Leaders to each SubHub who will act as official Sekr moderators, curating conversations, encouraging member engagement, and most importantly, reporting any inappropriate activity within the SubHub that violates Sekr's Community Guidelines. It is a top priority of Sekr that SekrHubs are a safe and welcoming place for all community members.

SekrHubs is officially live and free to use for all new and existing app members. SekrHubs has been initially launched with a core set of SubHubs focused on caravans and events; rigs, builds, and vehicles; general Sekr product feedback, tips and tricks, and top tools; and regional groups. In the coming months, SubHubs will continually expand to more communities.

For more information, visit https://sekr.com . Download the app for iOS here or for Android here .

About Sekr:

Sēkr is a crowdsourced mobile platform making every step of the outdoor travel planning experience easier, safer, and more social. From full-time digital nomads to the occasional road tripper, the company is creating an inclusive community through access to 50K+ campsites, including the nation's largest database of free campsites. Founded in 2018, Sēkr's dedicated team partners with local non-profit organizations, including Leave No Trace and Tread Lightly!, to promote responsible recreation and the conservation of the outdoors. The company is also committed to addressing the lack of diversity in outdoor spaces through its coalition, Project Respect Outdoors , which unites women and minorities to take scalable action to evolve the outdoor industry into a more inclusive space. Follow Sēkr on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

