SkyRunner hires Nicholas Lafferty as Chief Growth Officer to lead Global Sales and Operations Expansion.

SHREVEPORT, La., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRunner, LLC, designer and manufacturer of the SkyRunner MK 3.2 Special-Light Sport Aircraft, named Nicholas Lafferty as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) to execute global sales and operations expansion strategy.

For the past 24 years, Lafferty orchestrated some of the biggest breakthroughs in consumer and military technologies, leading teams to deliver crucial solutions in a global sales market. His service-first sales approach, buttressed by decades of experience in advanced technology products, allowed him to open new markets and scale rapidly. As a founding officer of an extremely successful defense technology startup, he developed deep expertise in operations, product development, global supply chain, business development, marketing, unit and program level military and government sales, and establishing distribution channel partners.

Lafferty's expertise dovetails perfectly with SkyRunner's urgent need to scale smart to meet the international defense sector demand. Lafferty started his career as a tactical communicator in the USAF, but an untimely injury opened a new opportunity to pursue his love of math and science. He jumped into the civilian communications market focusing on emerging mobile phone technology, developing and marketing one of the first-ever wireless headsets. He quickly discovered a passion for improving voice communications for every consumer, expanding into gaming headsets, wireless headsets, and then advanced military communication products at INVISIO.

As Vice President of Mobility at INVISIO, he and his team created and delivered cutting-edge communication technology to military personnel on every sea, air, or land-based platform they operated on. A globally recognized industry expert, He advised several military industry technology leaders and influenced multiple military programs. "Nick's experience, motivation, and work ethic are a perfect fit. He is absolutely the right person to guide SkyRunner's expansion and execute our growth strategy to push us through to the next level," says Michael Jensen, SkyRunner's Chief Strategy Officer.

Joining the executive team of Stewart Hamel (CEO) and Michael Jensen (CSO), Lafferty will influence all divisions of SkyRunner, focusing on rapid growth and incremental improvements in engineering, design, product management, operations/production, vendor management, sales, marketing, and global contracts at SkyRunner. "Nick's cross-functional reach and growth-oriented mindset will uncover new opportunities for us to optimize and streamline our operations," Stewart Hamel, CEO. "He will help lead SkyRunner from Market Innovator to Market Leader."

Lafferty chose to join SkyRunner to help deliver the capability and accessibility the SkyRunner aircraft brings to the consumer, public safety officer, and the warfighter. "After spending almost 24 years in the world of communications, I'm ready to take my next steps into future aerospace platforms and there's nothing more exciting than SkyRunner, both in technology and capability!" says Nicholas Lafferty.

Stewart Hamel closed with, "Nick helps expand SkyRunner's true capability and availability to the global market and at industry-leading levels. This multiplies value at SkyRunner while improving the experience for the user, consumer, and warfighter, and accelerates operations to a record pace."

About SkyRunner

SkyRunner, LLC is a privately held aircraft manufacturing company headquartered in Shreveport, LA, USA. SkyRunner designs and manufactures the MK 3.2, a special light-sport aircraft for civilian and military end-users. Founded by Stewart Hamel, SkyRunner earned S-LSA FAA certification in June 2016, and full approval as a two-occupant aircraft in July 2017. Public use aircraft may have the option of the seats. Today, SkyRunner has become one of the fastest-growing aircraft manufacturers in the world based on class & category.

SkyRunner has been Recognized by Collins Aerospace, Ubisoft, 5.11 Tactical, SOFREP, BBC, the Military Channel, Top Gear, Fox News, CNN, Discovery, Flying Magazine, Digital Trends Magazine, Hammacher Schlemmer, the Light Aircraft Manufacturing Association, RedBull among other industry publications.

www.FlySkyRunner.com

