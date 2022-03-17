The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Announces Second Annual National Ride for Kids Day in Collaboration with American Honda, the Comoto Family of Brands, and GEICO Motorcycle

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Announces Second Annual National Ride for Kids Day in Collaboration with American Honda, the Comoto Family of Brands, and GEICO Motorcycle

Motorcyclists Across the Nation Will Hit the Road, Track, and Trail During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Support of Families Battling Deadliest Pediatric Cancer

ATLANTA , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's second annual National Ride for Kids Day is scheduled for September 18, 2022. Taking place in the heart of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, National Ride for Kids Day gives motorcyclists and powersports enthusiasts an opportunity to take a stand against pediatric brain tumors – the deadliest childhood cancer.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation announces the second annual National Ride for Kids Day in collaboration with American Honda, the Comoto Family of Brands, and GEICO Motorcycle. Powersports enthusiasts across the nation will hit the road, track, and trail during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in support of families battling the deadliest pediatric cancer. Register at www.rideforkids.org to join us on Sept. 18, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Ride for Kids is the nation's longest-running charitable motorcycle ride and has raised tens of millions of dollars to fund research and family support programs for children battling brain tumors. In 2021, thousands of riders participated in the inaugural Ride for Kids Day helping to raise $1.4 million.

PBTF will host over 20 in-person Ride for Kids events across the nation, but motorcyclists don't need to attend an event to participate in Ride for Kids. PBTF's "Ride Anywhere" model allows riders to turn any ride into a fundraiser for the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research. Registration for Ride for Kids is open, and motorcyclists are already fundraising. Registrants and fundraisers can win Honda motorcycles, along with other fundraising incentives.

Additional details can be found on the PBTF Newsroom at: www.curethekids.org/about-us/news-room/pbtf-news/2022/2nd-annual-national-ride-for-kids-day.html

Ride for Kids Day is made possible in part through the generous support of corporate partners like American Honda, the Comoto Family of Brands, and GEICO Motorcycle, along with dozens of other local event sponsors. Visit www.rideforkids.org to register today.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research and the leading champion for families and survivors, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects our commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF’s mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Learn more at www.curethekids.org. (PRNewsfoto/Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation