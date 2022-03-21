CORE Electric Cooperative names Cindy Newsome as Strategic Planning and Communications Director

SEDALIA, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE) is pleased to announce the hiring of Cindy Newsome to fill the cooperative's newly created position of Strategic Planning and Communications Director, effective immediately.

As Strategic Planning and Communications Director, Cindy will collaborate with CORE's leadership to support the development of both short- and long-term strategies to further the cooperative's mission, vision and goals. She also will oversee all communications involving CORE, including those directed at its nearly 170,000 members and 250-plus employees, as well as the media and general public.

Cindy has worked in the utility industry more than 16 years and brings two decades of supervisory and leadership experience to her new role. Most recently, Cindy was the General Manager of Public Affairs at Colorado Springs Utilities, where she previously held the positions of Manager, Office of Economic Development; Manager, Strategic Planning and Deployment; and Lead Analyst, Business Performance.

"Cindy has experience, skills and motivation that will help us better serve our members and navigate continued growth," said CORE Chief Administrative Officer Kathleen Solano. "We are very excited to have her on the team and look forward to the strategic leadership she will use to build partnerships, generate ideas and strengthen our cooperative."

Cindy holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Business Economics from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. She also is a past recipient of the Economic Development Council of Colorado's Company of the Year award and the Downtown Partnership's Economic Vitality Star Award.

For more information about CORE, visit www.CORE.coop.

About CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE): CORE is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that provides power to nearly 170,000 members inside a 5,000-square-mile service area along Colorado's Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer and Woodland Park.

