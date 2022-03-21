On National Single Parent Day, Match Launches Stir, a Dating App Designed Exclusively for Single Parents

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Match, the company that pioneered the online dating industry, announces the official launch of Stir, its newest dating app designed to celebrate and connect single parents. Stir aims to provide community and connection to the 20M single parents in the U.S. that are oftentimes underserved on mainstream dating apps.

"Having kids shouldn't be a dealbreaker when dating," said Dinh Thi Bui, Vice President of New Verticals at Match Group. "We're dedicated to giving single parents a dating experience where they are celebrated and feel like they can be themselves. With that, our hope is that they can truly focus on having a personal life beyond navigating parenthood."

Stir Time: Removing Friction with Parenting Schedules

Finding a date night between two single-parent schedules can be challenging between kids' activities and co-parenting arrangements. In fact, one in four single parents (27%) say coordinating schedules typically prevents them from going on dates. Exclusive to Stir, Stir Time is a scheduling feature where members can display their "me time" with matches to make it easier for them to coordinate calendars.

Dating as a Single Parent Today

New data from 1,494 Stir members reveals what single parents are really looking for when seeking a dating partner and the challenges that they face dating with kids. Key insights include:

Dealbreakers and Top Qualities in a Partner: When asked what their top dealbreakers were, single parents ranked the following last: Zodiac sign (3%), openness to being a step-parent (7%), differing parenting styles (13%), and a non-existent digital footprint (13%), highlighting that single parents aren't looking for a partner to help raise their children. Instead, the top qualities they value include financial stability (64%), followed by emotional maturity (52%).

First Date Impressions: On a first date, single parents are looking for laughter more than anything (49%), prioritizing humor and playfulness in a partner. Behind laughter, single parents rank meaningful conversations (38%) and a date without awkward silences (34%) as successful first date indicators.

Single Parent Stigma: Despite the stigma around being a single parent, most (90%) aren't hiding the fact that they have kids on their dating profile. However, more than half of single parents (54%) have been 'ghosted' after a first date, and one in five (20%) of single parents have been 'ghosted' after someone learned they had kids.

Finding Time to Date: The majority of single parents (37%) spend 1-2 hours a week dating, and over a third of single parents (34%) spend 3+ hours or more each week. When asked what they would spend time on if they could free up an extra two hours during their week, one of their top choices was dating (45%), along with exercise (53%) and self-care (53%).

Meet the Kids: Three out of five single parents (61%) will wait up to three months before introducing a new partner to their kids. 28% said they would wait up to one year and only 16% said they would introduce them within the first 30 days.

Download Stir today for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play .

About Stir

Stir is the new dating app designed to celebrate and connect single parents. Stir is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play . For more information visit www.stir.com .

