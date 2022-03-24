Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Gift Me" App

New Link In Bio App Enables Item-Based Gifting And Donations

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Gift Me, a new app that lets fans and followers send fixed-price, emoji-based gift tokens as donations to creators, directly from their Koji Link in Bio or any other Koji-enabled Link in Bio like WordPress or Jemi.

Creating a gift token is as easy as picking an emoji and setting a price. The new app also features a fullscreen media background, letting every creator personalize the experience to their style and brand. Followers select one or more gifts to donate in an intuitive, one-tap checkout flow. Thanks to the power of KojiPay, payments for gifts bypass App Store taxes and creators keep 95% of all gifts received.

"Donations are a powerful way to show support for the people and things you love, but most digital tip jars and donation products available to creators today feel clunky and outdated. Gift Me brings a modern, delightful gifting experience—in the style of YouTube SuperChats or Twitch Bits—directly to the Link in Bio, and without the fees," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

