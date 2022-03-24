Fictiv Appoints Alpana Kapoor to Vice President of Software Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , a leader in fast, high-quality manufacturing on-demand, has announced the appointment of Alpana Kapoor to Vice President of Software Engineering. In her new role, Kapoor will be responsible for driving the growth and evolution of Fictiv's world-class software engineering team while expanding the capabilities of Fictiv's digital manufacturing platform.

Kapoor has been at the forefront of disruptive technological change and innovation for over 20 years. She prides herself on fostering a positive culture of leadership, responsibility, and mentorship with a concomitant focus on quality and stability at every stage. She has a proven track record of hiring talented, diverse engineering teams that deliver platform-based digital solutions that operate at scale and will execute this strategy to drive the business at Fictiv.

"Fictiv prides itself on being a leading technology-first company in the manufacturing space and we know Alpana is going to help us secure that position and propel our engineering team to the next level," said Dave Evans, CEO, and Co-Founder of Fictiv. "I look forward to working with Alpana to drive innovation and technical leadership."

Prior to joining Fictiv, Kapoor led ICE Mortgage Technology's flagship product and was responsible for the delivery of several features and performance improvements on a digital lending platform for countless high-profile clients, serving as the focal point for the company's 10% increase in market share.

"I'm honored and excited to take on this new role at Fictiv," said Alpana Kapoor. "I'm proud to be working with a truly best-in-class team and a software-first manufacturing company. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the Fictiv team."

Kapoor was recently named HousingWire's Technology Trendsetter and one of the Top 50 most dynamic leaders in the housing industry.

For more information on Fictiv, visit https://www.fictiv.com/ .

About Fictiv

Fictiv operates a globally dispersed Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help teams accelerate new product introduction. Its quality-driven ecosystem offers customers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, a highly vetted and managed global partner network, and a team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv's operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv's portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last seven years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 18M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fictiv