Hilb Group Acquires New Jersey-based E.B. Cohen Insurance and Risk Management, Enhances Market Presence and Client Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has partnered with E.B. Cohen Insurance and Risk Management, expanding the company's growing presence in the Tri-State area.

With offices in both Roseland, New Jersey, and New York, New York, E.B. Cohen has been serving the area for more than 90 years. They provide a broad range of insurance and risk management services to individuals and industries, with a focus on hospitality, real estate, and small businesses. Agency Principals David and Neil Owens and their team of insurance professionals will join the Hilb Group's Tri-State regional operations.

"At E.B. Cohen, we pride ourselves on establishing long-term relationships with our clients and understanding their business to produce careful, customized solutions," said David Owens. "The partnership we have created with the Hilb Group will deliver access to even greater national resources for both our agency and our customers."

"We are excited to be partnering with the Hilb Group to continue the legacy that Jonathan Cohen helped establish, prior to his retirement after more than six decades – including 52 years as leader – with our agency," stated Neil Owens. "Our team of experts, coupled with the resources Hilb Group provides, will continue to drive growth in the agency for years to come."

"E.B. Cohen aligns perfectly with our strategy for growing among industry leaders – bringing a terrific history of insurance and risk management experience and expertise, combined with deep, trusted client relationships," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to welcome them to our company, and we look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 130 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

