Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) a full-service technology partner and global leader in printed electronics and sensor technology, announced today that its CEO, Steven N. Bronson, has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th-30th from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. EDT.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a full-service technology partner and leading provider of sensing and HMI solutions. Since introducing the Force Sensing Resistor (FSR®) to market 35 years ago, Interlink has maintained a track record of innovation and manufacturing excellence supported by its vertically-integrated, in-house capabilities. Interlink has made significant investments in R&D and product development, demonstrating its commitment to diversifying its product line, expanding into new markets, and growing its global partner channels. Focused on expanding as a diversified high-growth technology and industrial leader, Interlink is pursuing acquisitions within the following four sectors: Sensors, Test & Measurement, Engineering Services, and Specialty Components/Solutions Manufacturers. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

