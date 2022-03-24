Jackson Hewitt® Reminding Taxpayers of Tax Filing Deadline

Federal deadline is April 18, tax services company provides insights for a faster return experience

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2022 -- With just a few weeks before the deadline to file 2021 federal income taxes on April 18, 2022, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® is sharing insight on how taxpayers can get their tax refund fast.

"The average tax refund size up by 13.3% at $3,417, according to recent IRS data," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "There's no reason to wait to file this year because the IRS isn't expected to change the deadline. I encourage everyone to meet with their Tax Pro as soon as possible."

To support taxpayers who have yet to file their 2021 tax return, Jackson Hewitt is sharing the top three ways to have a smooth and faster tax return experience:

File a tax return now and with accurate information. "Accuracy is the key word and the highest importance this year," said Steber. "Taxpayers can't guess or estimate information in their tax return, especially information found on IRS Letter's 6475 and 6419 that provide information about stimulus and advanced Child Tax Credit payments. If taxpayers guess and it's wrong, there will be a delay in receiving their refund – if they're due one – and could even risk penalties and interest from the IRS."



For taxpayers who cannot locate IRS Letters sent to their homes, they can go to IRS.gov and search on "online account." There they can create or log into their account using ID.me and get the necessary information to complete their tax return accurately.



Electronically file the tax return. Not only is filing electronically the fastest way to file a tax return, but the Tax Pros at Jackson Hewitt are reminding taxpayers that it's also the safest way to get information to the IRS.



Electronically deposit a tax refund. Similarly to filing electronically, for those getting a refund this year will get their money fastest if it's done via a direct deposit. This also avoids the possibility of a check getting stolen or returned to the IRS as undeliverable if sent to a mailbox.

According to the IRS, most taxpayers are getting their refund within 21 days if they choose to directly deposit their refund and there are no issues with the return. "Issues that might cause a delay in the IRS processing a tax return range from mismatching information that a taxpayer submits compared to what the IRS has on file to incorrect line entries, which is why it's important to take tax returns seriously and work with a qualified Tax Pro," said Steber.

Taxpayers should use the Jackson Hewitt office locator to find a local office near them to schedule an appointment. Whether taxpayers prefer to file in-person, drop off their documents, or file online, Jackson Hewitt offers various ways to help taxpayers prepare their 2021 tax returns. Visit jacksonhewitt.com for more information.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,500 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including nearly 3,000 in Walmart stores as well as online tax prep services, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes.

