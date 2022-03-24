Janam Launches Next-Generation Self-Credentialing Kiosk

GT1 delivers safe, secure and super-affordable contactless access control for businesses of all types and sizes

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today introduced the newest addition to its Guardian family of access management hardware solutions. Offering the same industry-leading power and performance as Janam's GT1 mobile entry pedestal, the new GT1 self-credentialing kiosk is available in tabletop and wall-mounted formats and designed to deliver best-in-class experiences to hospitals, retail establishments, restaurants, office buildings, hotels, schools, arenas and virtually any organization that wants to verify the credentials of patrons, customers, staff and guests.

GT1 is an easy-to-use, self-service kiosk that enables businesses to interact with people in the enterprise in more meaningful ways. With unmatched ability to swiftly and accurately read barcodes and QR codes on both paper credentials and smartphone screens, as well as NFC tickets and passes in digital wallets, GT1 effortlessly moves individuals through the identification process and eliminates the challenges often associated with employee, guest and vendor check-in, healthcare credentials verification, retail loyalty programs, age verification, ticketing, boarding and registration.

GT1 easily and affordably converts a new or existing Janam XT3 rugged touch computer into a fully-featured, touchless, self-service kiosk to enable businesses to simplify credentialing, reduce administrative burdens, remove operational friction and create safer environments for staff, vendors and guests.

With support for the most advanced tap-and-go NFC features of Apple Wallet and Google Pay, GT1 provides rapid, reliable and error-free verification of credentials stored in a mobile wallet in just seconds. Automatic pass selection eliminates the need for users to unlock their phones and scroll through their digital wallet to find the right pass. Users simply tap their iPhone or Android-powered smartphone on the surface of GT1 and integrated proximity-based NFC technology selects the relevant pass, enabling frictionless entry or identification for hundreds of people in minutes.

In addition to automating and streamlining verification processes across the healthcare, hospitality, education, retail, ticketing and transportation industries, GT1 also supports regulated markets such as tobacco, liquor, cannabis and lotteries to meet mandates for proper age verification.

Designed with safety in mind, GT1 helps businesses comply with state and local COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements by securely reading both paper and digital health credentials. GT1 supports most digital health passes including VaxScan from Soter Technologies, FOBI CheckVax, Good Health Pass, SMART Health Card, EU Digital COVID Certificate and other government-compliant digital vaccination verification apps.

Android-powered and equipped with a brilliant 7-inch inch display, GT1 offers the latest wireless connectivity for sharing information in real-time. Attention-grabbing LED lights and audio allow staff to confirm credential status from a distance.

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"The COVID-19 pandemic forced many organizations to reimagine their business processes to increase productivity, reduce costs and promote safety and privacy. As a result, we have seen increased demand for contactless, easy-to-use, self-service solutions. Janam's GT1 is a powerful, intuitive and highly affordable self-credentialing tool that unlocks the benefits of knowing who is in the enterprise and managing their experience via their private credentials."

Janam Technologies LLC is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

