NPower Announces a $15 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott, the Largest in the Nonprofit's 20-Year History

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national tech training nonprofit NPower, which focuses on advancing race and gender equity and increasing economic prosperity for underrepresented populations through tech jobs, announced that MacKenzie Scott has donated $15 million, the single largest gift from an organization or individual in the nonprofit's history. The funds were given to advance NPower's strategic priorities including continuing to expand equitable pathways to opportunities in the tech sector for young adults and veterans from underserved communities.

"We are grateful to Ms. Scott as this transformational contribution meets NPower at a strategic inflection point, giving us the funds to respond to the needs of the communities we serve," said David Reilly, Chairman of the NPower Board of Directors. "The gift will help scale our program so more young adults and veterans from underserved communities across the U.S. can gain full-time employment in the tech sector."

NPower has provided tuition-free technology training, career support, and job placement services to thousands of individuals over the past five years, in seven U.S. states including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, California, and Texas. NPower's program not only equips trainees with the technical and professional acumen needed to land entry-level tech roles but also offers specialized training in cybersecurity and cloud computing to ensure graduates continue to thrive in today's ever-evolving industry.

"This generous investment from MacKenzie Scott speaks to the significant impact our work has had in transforming the lives of young adults, women of color, and the military-connected populations. We could only achieve the quality of outcomes that caught Ms. Scott's attention because of our dynamic team, engaged Board, and the sustained support of so many funding partners before her," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of NPower Inc. "Her unrestricted gift will help us establish an innovation and capacity fund, support our overall growth and strategic initiatives, and seed an impact campaign to further leverage her generous grant. Thank you, Ms. Scott."

NPower is a national nonprofit that is committed to advancing race and gender equity in the tech industry through skills training, real-world experience, support, and mentorships. The organization has helped young adults from underserved communities and veterans move from poverty to the middle class by training them with a range of tech skills and placing them in quality jobs. Students who enter the free, six-month training program, earn industry-recognized certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships with corporate and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of NPower graduates get a full-time job or continue their education. Not only is NPower changing life trajectories for individuals from vulnerable communities, but they are also strengthening the overall competitiveness of U.S. businesses hamstrung by today's limited pool of IT talent. To learn more about NPower, visit www.npower.org

MacKenzie Scott is an American philanthropist, activist, and novelist. She is also the executive director and founder of Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organization. Scott is a member of the Giving Pledge, a movement of philanthropists who commit to giving the majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

