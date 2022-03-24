RGT WEALTH ADVISORS ANNOUNCES JOE NOLAN AS PRESIDENT

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RGT Wealth Advisors ("RGT") is pleased to announce that Joe Nolan has been named President. Joe Nolan has served RGT for 28 years, most recently serving as the firm's Chief Planning Officer. Joe joined RGT in 1994 following prior career experiences as a CPA with Arthur Anderson and Controller with the Dallas Cowboys.

Joe Nolan, President, Managing Director

Along with the deep and abiding client relationships Joe has built over the course of his career, among Joe's greatest achievements are the leaders he has developed and a department he has built of very capable professionals. Joe's transition is another significant step forward to support the firm's future and long-term strategic vision. Jeremy Hudson will replace Joe as RGT's Chief Planning Officer.

"Joe's entire career has prepared him for this well-deserved promotion, and in his new role of President we'll continue to capture the benefits of his proven leadership and stewardship to our business, employees, and clients," said Mark Griege, Chief Executive Officer. "Joe has led our client service effort for the past several years while serving our client's wealth management needs with the highest level of integrity throughout his career. He is a key confidant to me, the firm, and the client families we serve. Joe reflects everything our core values stand for."

"I am humbled and excited to serve as the president of RGT Wealth Advisors and the continued opportunity to lead such an outstanding group of clients and employees. I look forward to building on our long-term success and serving our clients and their families into the future." Nolan said at an internal announcement of his promotion.

D Magazine has recognized Joe several times as one of the top wealth managers and best financial planners in Dallas. An active member of his community, Joe is a director for a local Dallas bank, he currently serves on the board and was previously chairman of The Bishops Invitational for Scholarships and the Jesuit High School Scholarship Tournament Committee and is serving a second term on the Northwood Country Club Board.

Joe received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About RGT Wealth Advisors

Since 1985, RGT and its employees have dedicated themselves to serving as advisors for individuals and families who desire a customized approach to their investment management and financial planning needs. RGT serves clients throughout the US from its office in Dallas, Texas and has approximately $5.5 billion in assets under management.

