Ribbon Launches in Oklahoma, Transforming Everyday Homebuyers into Cash Buyers

Homeownership company sets sights on Oklahoma City as focus market; Introducing its homebuying service that upgrades conventional bids to all-cash, contingency-free offers

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon , the homeownership company, today announces its expansion to Oklahoma, furthering its presence across the U.S. and providing Oklahoma's everyday homebuyers a fresh competitive advantage to help them compete against investor interest in single-family homes.

Homebuyers in Oklahoma face unprecedented challenges in securing the American Dream. According to the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors , single-family home prices were up 10.6 percent compared to last year, and the number of homes available for sale was down 13.3 percent. High prices, low inventory, and growing Wall Street investor interest combine to impose a significant hurdle for buyers, as the national inventory of existing homes was at 910,000 at the start of 2022, the lowest level recorded since 1999.

With housing inventory at record lows, growing investor interest is ratcheting up competition to the point of leaving single-family homes further out of reach for everyday buyers.

"This combination has created unprecedented challenges in the housing market in Oklahoma where everyday buyers in search of their dream home are bidding against Wall Street investors and iBuyers with all-cash offers. Oklahoma's residents deserve better," said Shaival Shah, CEO and co-founder of Ribbon. "By expanding our all-cash solutions and best-in-class software and home financing solutions to Oklahoma City residents and real estate professionals, we're empowering the ecosystem and ensuring buyers win their dream homes while building equity in the process."

Buyers, sellers and agents are given added predictability and certainty in their deals with RibbonCash Offers . Homebuyers can waive mortgage, appraisal and home sale contingencies through the power of an all cash-offer on their dream home. Ribbon holds agent and loan officer webinars weekly.

In addition to Oklahoma, Ribbon also announced its expansion into Virginia, Missouri, and Indiana, adding to its operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Indiana and Missouri with plans to expand to half of the U.S. by the end of 2022. For more information about Ribbon, visit www.ribbonhome.com .

About Ribbon:

Founded in 2017 in New York and Charlotte, Ribbon is on a mission to make homeownership achievable. A tech-enabled homeownership company, Ribbon allows everyday families to compete on a level playing field with high-net-worth individuals and institutional buyers by upgrading their offers to winning RibbonCash Offers. Ribbon empowers agents, brokerages, and lenders to create a world-class experience for home buyers and sellers through powerful financial products and digital workflow software. Visit ribbonhome.com.

