Humble Swap (https://humble.sh) is on a mission to make the decentralized finance world safer and accessible to everyone. Humble Swap is a new, decentralized exchange that has passed stringent security assessments to ensure customer funds' safety.

Humble Swap Makes Defi Safe for Everyone, launches on March 28 (PRNewswire)

In preparation for the launch, Reach Co-Founder and CEO Chris Swenor stated, "We engaged with Kudelski Security to perform an audit for the HumbleSwap Smart Contract. The assessment tested the code developed on the Reach Platform, focusing on the overall security and risks within the code environment."

Swenor continued, "The Kudelski Security findings during the audit triggered no changes, risks, overall security warnings, not even to a low-risk level, pointing out that Humble Swap contains no backdoor or vulnerability available to exploit. As a result, Humble received only one piece of feedback at the informational level."

Sandeep Kaur, Director of DeFi at Humble, stated, "This proves that Humble Swap is one of the securest decentralized exchanges in the crypto market, providing the highest degree of protection for the assets of customers and investors.

Humble Swap is secure because it uses the Reach blockchain programming language—the safest way to write blockchain apps.

Humble Swap launches on March 28th on the Algorand network.

For a copy of the full audit from Kudelski Security , click here .

