Mobilum Technologies Appoints New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wallace Mathai-Davis, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Mathai-Davis was the Co-Founder, Chairman & Managing Member of Quantalytics AI Labs, recently acquired by Forbes. He now serves on the Q.ai Board. Mr. Mathai-Davis has over 35 years of experience as a senior executive in international asset management and merchant banking. Mr. Mathai-Davis has been responsible for significant investment business and substantial investments in the diverse markets of Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe and the European Union, in addition to North America.

Over the course of his professional career, Mr. Mathai-Davis has been involved in a number of successful FinTech initiatives delivering financial services through the use of advanced technologies. For nearly eight years, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of 360 Treasury Systems, AG and an advisor to its CEO. 360T is the largest foreign exchange ECN in Europe and one of the most successful FinTech companies in Germany. It was sold in October 2015 to the Deutsche Boerse for nearly $800 million. He remains Chairman of the North American subsidiary, 360 Trading Networks Inc. Mr. Mathai-Davis is also the Chairman of Regulator Group, LLC, a private company investing in growth and technology companies.

Mr. Mathai-Davis was the COO, shareholder and a partner for 16 years at OFFITBANK, a leading independent asset manager and private bank with 7 regional offices including Hong Kong. He was also the Chairman and CEO of the Offit Investment Fund, a mutual fund complex. Mr. Mathai-Davis was Co-Head of Emerging Markets, and OFFITBANK was an early investor in the newly emerging securities markets of Latin America, Greater China, and Eastern Europe. After the sale of OFFITBANK to Wachovia, then the sixth largest bank in the United States, he became a member of the Group Management Committee for Asset Management, Brokerage and Private Banking.



Mr. Mathai-Davis co-founded and was co-CEO and Board member of ChinaVest, Ltd., one of the first independent merchant banks chartered in the People's Republic of China. ChinaVest provided cross-border mergers and acquisitions to Global 1000 companies such as IBM, John Deere, and AIG, in addition to Chinese companies. Mr. Mathai-Davis was a Director of Regina Pacific, a Chinese Holding Company with diversified holdings in real estate, manufacturing, tourism and finance. Prior to this, Mr. Mathai-Davis joined the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bankshares and assumed the responsibilities of Chairman of Investment and Wealth Management of the holding company. He was also a Director of Global Decisions Group, which owned MCM Bond and Currency Market Services and Cambridge Energy Associates.

Mr. Mathai-Davis has been very active in the non-profit sector. He was the Treasurer of the Board of Trustees of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, the second largest church in the world, for thirteen years. He was a founding member of the Investment Committee of the internationally recognized Max Planck Foundation in Munich and has been a member of the IFO Institute in Germany for over 25 years. He was also a Director for the Walters Art Museum and was a Director for the Public Education Association for many years. He is also currently a trustee Emeritus of the Johns Hopkins University Institute of Contemporary German Studies, and served for more than a decade, as a member of the Advisory Committee of the Sociology Department of Princeton University.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

For further information: please contact Meredith or Julie, Investor Relations, +1 (604) 609 6169 or via email at ir@mobilum.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Mobilum's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Mobilum's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Mobilum's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Mobilum does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

