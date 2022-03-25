Shawmut Design and Construction Bolsters New York Metro Region Growth Strategy and Expands Capabilities with Key Executive Hires

Construction management firm positions for exponential growth and sector expansion to build on its curated client service approach

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm , is pleased to announce the addition of three new executives to its New York Metro region, positioning the firm to aggressively expand market share and support significant growth across key sectors. The firm has welcomed Bradley Todd as life sciences project executive; Wayne Lawrence as healthcare project executive; and Derek Dandurand as director of historic preservation.

"We are excited to welcome these new team members whose expertise in their respective sectors align with our client service approach and growth strategy as we build upon diversifying across key sectors," said David Margolius, executive vice president of Shawmut's New York Metro region. "Collectively, these individuals bring extensive local experience and will deliver on our promise of providing the highest level of craftsmanship and care while upholding our deep-rooted commitment to New York and the communities we serve."

Life sciences project executive Bradley Todd brings more than 30 years of experience to Shawmut, completing numerous projects for the world's most elite pharmaceutical companies — including Procter & Gamble and Sanofi. As a construction operations leader with specialized life sciences expertise, Todd brings both technical direction and guidance to the engineering, procurement, and construction management process necessary to effectively build within the sector. Previously, Todd held positions at DPR and L.R. Costanzo Co. Inc.

Healthcare project executive Wayne Lawrence will leverage his 15 years of experience to build on the firm's growing healthcare market presence and expand building capabilities to better serve longtime partners throughout the region — including Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian, and others. Lawrence has overseen more than $300M in projects and holds a breadth of experience — ranging from developing program standards for constructing temporary healthcare facilities for pandemic response to medical facilities at active airports to the execution of healthcare systems' master programs and high-profile research laboratories. He is also an active member of ASHE, AGC, USGBC and HESGNY. Previously, Lawrence held positions at Holt Construction, Structure Tone, and Hunter Roberts Construction Group.

Derek Dandurand brings more than a decade of experience in the cultural and historic preservation field to his new position as director of historic preservation. Committed to the continued preservation and protection of landmarks and cultural heritage buildings, he possesses a unique skillset to provide clients with technical guidance throughout the cultural institution space. His years of personal hands-on historic restoration, rehabilitation, and project management experience has laid the foundation for this new role as a strong advocate for quality preservation work. Dandurand has held various roles throughout the region, including at the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

These new roles come on the heels of continued market expansion across diverse sectors for Shawmut in New York, most recently in the education, cultural, and commercial interiors sectors.

As the firm continues to build back New York, these executives will enable exponential opportunity across key target growth sectors and better serve clients through a personalized, nimble, and engaged approach to projects. As a set of creative, collaborative, and passionate leaders, the team will build on Shawmut's commitment to projects throughout New York and beyond, investing in the city, businesses, and communities in which it operates.

About Shawmut Design and Construction:

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high-profile clients in the industry. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has offices in Boston, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

Shawmut has won Best Workplace by Fortune Magazine four times, Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials, Great Place to Work's Best Workplace for Parents, and one of America's Best Employers by Forbes.

